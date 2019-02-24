Rory McIlroy believes he is ready start winning again, as he came up short in a heavyweight battle with Dustin Johnson on the final day of the WGC-Mexico Championship.

'Sooner or later it will go my way' - Rory McIlroy convinced he is ready to win again after he is beaten in Mexico

Six birdies on the back nine were not enough for McIlroy to get close to Dustin Johnson, who won the by five shots as he carded an impressive final round of 66 to secure his 20th PGA Tour win.

"Some weeks you play well and someone else just plays better and that's what DJ did this week," said McIlroy. "When someone who drives as well as DJ is No.1 in putting, he is going to be tough to beat.

"I'm exited about the way I'm playing. My form has been good, it's been solid. My game is right there and I am really happy with everything. I have to stay patient and positive and sooner or later it will go my way."

The final round started well for McIlroy as he capitalised on an early bogey from Johnson to cut the gap further with a birdie on the second, but dropped shots on the fourth and the sixth cost him momentum and by the time he rediscovered it, Johnson was matching him shot for shot.

The pair finished well clear of the rest of the pack, with McIlroy five shots ahead of a three-way share of third place, split between English duo Paul Casey and Ian Poulter, and Thai Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

Casey moved up 10 places on the leaderboard with a final round of 65, sparked by four birdies on the opening six holes.

Round of the day belonged to Justin Thomas, who carded a nine-under 62, while Tiger Woods had three birdies in a closing round of 69 that secured the former world No.1 a top ten finish.

