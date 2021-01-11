| 9.2°C Dublin

Some of golf's biggest stars will look back with shame on the Donald Trump era

Vincent Hogan

Donald Trump's golf course will no longer host the 2022 PGA Championship. (Andrew Milligan/PA) Expand

As with Twitter – finally seeking to distance itself from Donald Trump just as his value to them is about to plummet – America’s golf greats’ martyred sighs feel a tad opportunistic and empty now.

Because the brand is the issue here, not the principle.

The PGA all but admits as much in its statement about a decision – days before he leaves the White House – to pull their 2022 championship out of Trump’s Bedminster course in New Jersey.

