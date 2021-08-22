Solid Leona Maguire set for Solheim Cup call up

Leona Maguire is widely expected to be named as Ireland’s first Solheim Cup player today after she produced three late birdies to clinch her ninth top-15 finish of a remarkable season in the AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie.`

The Co Cavan star (26) was just four shots off the lead heading into the final round, but despite seeing her hopes of a title charge dashed by bogeys at the first two holes, she dug deep and played the back nine in three-under to shoot 71 and finish tied 13th, six shots behind Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist on six-under.

“It was a solid week,” said the Ballyconnell native, who is considered a certainty to earn one of Catriona Matthew’s six wildcards. “It was nice to get that bogey-free, five-under on Friday, but I would have liked to make a bigger run at the weekend. I was a little off here and there, and you don’t have to be much off on this golf course for it to really bite you.

“I had to get off to a fast start I felt today, but I bogeyed my first two holes and it was a case of trying to hang in and claw back. But I’m happy how patient I stayed and I didn’t let the golf course beat me up, which is so easy to do out here.”

Castlewarden amateur Lauren Walsh (20) closed with a 70 to tie for 42nd on one-over and boost her confidence ahead of her Curtis Cup debut at Conwy in Wales this week.

“It’s been one of the best weeks in my golfing career so far,” the Kildare star said. “I’ve loved every minute of playing in a major. Definitely happy with where my game is at going into Curtis Cup next week.

“Carnoustie is a great test of all aspects of the game, so to know that my game can contend with the best in the world is a huge boost of confidence for me moving forward.”

As for Nordqvist (34), she was tied for the lead with Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen overnight and still tied with her playing the 18th.

But as the Dane bunkered her approach, socketed her third and took six to finish fifth after a 71, Nordqvist two-putted for a 69 to win her third Major by a shot on 12-under from Georgia Hall, Madelene Sagstrom and Lizette Salas.

On the PGA Tour, Shane Lowry goes into today’s final round of the Northern Trust, hoping to take another giant step towards making the Ryder Cup team and the Tour Championship after getting the day off yesterday to watch the All Ireland hurling final.

The PGA Tour decided on Saturday to postpone the final round due to Tropical Storm Henri and Lowry took advantage, firing a nine-under 62 to move into a tie for sixth on 13-under, just three strokes behind leaders Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith.

“I need to make it to next week and I want to make it through to Atlanta and I need to make some more Ryder Cup points,” said Lowry, who is 66th in the FedEx Cup standings with the top 70 contesting this week’s BMW Championship and the top 25 going to East Lake. “So there is an awful lot to play for this week, and I am very happy with that.”

Séamus Power and Rory McIlroy are tied 40th on six-under. Power is projected to fall from 73rd to 77th in the standings, meaning he likely needs a top 25 finish to progress, while McIlroy was projected to fall from 29th to 26th despite his third round 66.

On the European Tour, American Johannes Veerman carded a four-under 68 to claim the D+D REAL Czech Masters and his maiden win by two shots on 15-under from compatriot Sean Crocker and Tapio Pulkkanen.

Niall Kearney finished 29th on five-under after a 69 with Pádraig Harrington a shot further back in 33rd after a 73 and Gavin Moynihan 67th on seven-over after a 73.

In amateur golf, wins for Rachel McDonnell and sisters Kate and Emma Fleming gave Elm Park the AIG Women’s Senior Cup for the first time with a 3-2 win over holders Lahinch at Castle, where Patrick Keeling (17) made a 20 footer for par at the 20th to beat Paul Flynn and give Roganstown a historic 3.5-1.5 win over Tramore in the AIG Men’s Senior Cup.

Meanwhile, Thomas Bjorn closed with a six-under 65 before claiming his maiden Legends Tour title with a birdie on the second playoff hole after finishing tied with Wales’ Phillip Price on 15-under in the Irish Legends at Rosapenna’s Old Tom Morris Links.