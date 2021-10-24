| 13.5°C Dublin

Six days in May: From high of Spain to his unlucky 13, a week like no other for Padraig Harrington

Pádraig Harrington after winning the Peugeot Spanish Open at the Club De Campo in May 1996 with his mother Breda and then girlfriend, now wife, Caroline. Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images Expand
Padraig Harrington in action during the 1996 Peugeot Spanish Open at the Club De Campo. Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images Expand

Dermot Gilleece

On this weekend, 25 years ago, Pádraig Harrington completed his first season on the European Tour. A share of 29th place behind Mark McNulty in the Volvo Masters at Valderrama, brought his tournament earnings to £325,343 with more to come from traditional, post-season events.

In terms of his future prospects on Tour, a hugely encouraging aspect of Harrington’s 1996 exploits was his 11th position in the final Order of Merit table. This was comfortably the top placing from the 41 rookies who had gained full playing rights on the Costa del Sol 11 months previously.

Especially memorable from that eventful year was what I will describe as ‘Six days in May’. With dizzying fluctuations, that period encompassed the sort of emotional turmoil which would go on to shape one of the most productive careers in the history of Irish sport.

