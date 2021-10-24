Six days in May: From high of Spain to his unlucky 13, a week like no other for Padraig Harrington

On this weekend, 25 years ago, Pádraig Harrington completed his first season on the European Tour. A share of 29th place behind Mark McNulty in the Volvo Masters at Valderrama, brought his tournament earnings to £325,343 with more to come from traditional, post-season events.

In terms of his future prospects on Tour, a hugely encouraging aspect of Harrington’s 1996 exploits was his 11th position in the final Order of Merit table. This was comfortably the top placing from the 41 rookies who had gained full playing rights on the Costa del Sol 11 months previously.

Especially memorable from that eventful year was what I will describe as ‘Six days in May’. With dizzying fluctuations, that period encompassed the sort of emotional turmoil which would go on to shape one of the most productive careers in the history of Irish sport.

These hectic days started on May 12, the finale of the Spanish Open at Club de Campo, where Harrington led by six strokes after 54 holes. This is the diary he shared with me.

Sunday

With my final round delayed two hours because of morning mist, it’s getting pretty dark when I hole a birdie putt on the 17th. Now, five shots clear, I reckon I have it: my first tour win. I say to Johnnie [caddie, John O’Reilly] on the 18th tee, “you can play in from here.”

Though there’s plenty of room up the left of 18, I feel confident enough to hit a hard draw off the right. I want it to be a good shot but it isn’t, and I end up three-putting for a bogey. Happily, it doesn’t matter. My victory margin is four.

It’s only when playing the final hole that I actually think about winning and now that it’s happened, I’m really relieved to have done myself justice on the day. It’s great that my mother [Breda] and girlfriend [Caroline, the future Mrs Harrington] are present to share this moment with me. I give them a quick hug.

Then I meet the press. Everything is happening so fast, I lose all track of time. Suddenly I realise that my mother, Caroline, Johnnie and myself are the only people left in the clubhouse, other than the staff. It’s around 11 when we leave.

Back in the hotel my legs are weak and I’m beginning to feel really shattered. I make a few phone calls home, go out for a Chinese meal followed by McDonald’s ice-cream. That’s my victory celebration. I get to bed at 1.30. Out cold.

Monday

An early start. It’s not even 7.30 and there’s a phone call from BBC Radio 5. I can’t believe this. They want to do a live interview for their early bulletin. They’ll call me back in an hour. I’m now wide awake and ready for more phone calls, this time from home.

Change to a lunchtime flight home. A surprisingly relaxing morning. I even do a bit of shopping and buy myself a shirt, though I’m not really thinking about the money I’ve won. This is grand, just strolling around Madrid.

Time to go home. I’m not a good traveller. I wish there was some space-age device to zap me there. Eventually, we’re back in Dublin and I’m beginning to feel very tired. I phone my dad to tell him we’re in but there’s no reply, which can only mean there’s going to be people at the airport.

I’m surprised there’s so many of them, family and friends. A rousing welcome. Their excitement gives me a buzz. While playing a tournament, I would never allow myself to contemplate this sort of celebrating, for fear I’d blow it. Now I’m on a high. I’m really thrilled they’re so happy and that I’ve made this possible for them.

Normally my brothers are waiting to slag me, but not this time. I suspect they’re in shock. At home, the phone doesn’t stop ringing. I’m handed cups of tea and coffee, maybe five or six in all and I’ve taken no more than a mouthful out of any of them. Then we’re heading to my club, Stackstown, where there’s an amazing crowd. Standing room only. So many handshakes.

My dad makes a speech. He doesn’t normally show his feelings but this time it’s different. It makes me feel very proud. I had planned to stay only about half an hour but I don’t get out of there until . . . it’s pretty late.

Tuesday

No chance of easing myself into the day. More phone calls. More interviews, this time on the Pat Kenny Show with Myles Dungan. And there’s another one for West Cork Radio in Castletownbere, my dad’s home town, where I’ve spent a lot of happy holidays.

Leave RTÉ. Get my hair cut. Go to the building society in my local shopping centre to get some money out. Seems strange after winning £91,660 in Madrid, but I need cash in hand. It’s a beautiful, sunny day and I decide to buy myself an ice-cream, a 99. Walk back to the car and turn on the radio.

I’m watching the ice-cream get nicely soft and inviting when a car pulls up alongside me and the driver rolls down the window. “Congratulations! Well done!” It strikes me that this is a foretaste of what’s to come.

A week previously, I would just have been a guy sitting in a car relaxing with an ice-cream. Now, I’m recognised as the guy who won the golf. I don’t have a problem with that, but there’s the realisation that my life has changed.

Home again. I try to pack for my next tournament, the Benson and Hedges at The Oxfordshire, but I can’t get anything done. Phone calls. People dropping in. Letters. Cards. I like this. I think of all the cards I got from my appearances in the Walker Cup and how much they meant. And there are pictures to be taken, some for newspapers, others for advertising for my sponsors, MMI.

By evening, I need to get away somewhere and relax. Caroline, myself, my brother Tadhg and his girlfriend watch a video and then have a Chinese meal. Those three or four hours become an important break from all the rushing around. I go to bed in a good mood.

Wednesday

Up before 6.0 for an early flight into Heathrow. I’ve already agreed to do a newspaper interview on the flight. It’s the only time I’ll be able to fit it in. My manager, Adrian Mitchell, meets me at the airport and we drive to The Oxfordshire. We talk business on the way and there’s more business to be done when I arrive.

At 12, I hear I’ve been drawn with Nick Faldo [newly-crowned Masters champion], in the first two rounds of the tournament. I’m thinking I would love to play with him when I’m feeling really confident about my game. And I know I don’t feel confident this week.

Though my swing worked well in Madrid, I’m not so sure it will work in the wind. I’m feeling mentally tired but try to think positively. It’s going to be a good experience.

I head to the range at 1.0 and am on the tee at 2.20 for my first pro-am on the European Tour. Though I try hard, I know I’m playing poorly. We don’t do particularly well as a team but it’s not all down to me. I do my best to be a good pro, giving them a few tips, but I can’t be sure if they’ve enjoyed it.

It’s late when we finish and we’re cold. Soon, I’m heading on my own to my hotel, which suits me. I’m so tired. Ring home. Ring Caroline. Then to bed.

Thursday

A lie-in. I’m up at 10.0 for a late breakfast. At 11.30 I get a courtesy car to the course. It’s great to be driven around like this but I tell myself not to take it for granted. In fact I often go by bus back home if the schedule suits, but here I have no alternative.

Out of nowhere, I find I’m losing track of time. What day is this? Can it be only four days since I won in Madrid? It seems like two weeks. So much is happening in my life. Everything’s so hectic.

I try to concentrate on my routine. Before heading for the first tee, I must prepare as I always do, for one hour and 20 minutes. Now, having restored order, I’m on the first tee with Faldo and Diego Borrego and we introduce each other.

Faldo hits first. It’s a beauty, straight down the middle. The way the wind is blowing I try to hit it down the right; don’t want to push it. I pull it away left. Not the start I wanted. I learn later that when I’m about to hit my drive, Faldo is standing only a few yards away, watching my every move. I’m surprised he would bother to do that.

All the way around I’m thinking about the technical adjustment I’m working on in my swing and how difficult it is to apply it in the wind. In such conditions, the best way to play is with a natural feel, which I don’t have because of the changes I’m making. My mental approach is desperate. I can’t seem to figure things out.

In these situations I generally tell people that I’m playing badly, which helps me to pressurise myself. For some reason today I don’t feel pressurised. Could it be because I had already achieved my goal in Madrid?

I shoot 75 which isn’t great, even allowing for the conditions. Still, I’m thrilled to be out there with Faldo. I’m studying his mental approach; how he is always trying to hit the right shot. And I see how disciplined he is, persisting with a little fade off the tee even though he knows it’s leaving him with a lot of long-iron second shots. There’s no question of trying to drive it an extra 10 yards just because it’s into the wind. Amazing control.

My coach, Howard Bennett, is here and after the round I go with him to the practice ground. There’s a lot to be worked on.

Friday

From last night’s chat with Howard, I’ve decided to revert to the approach I had in Spain. Looking at yesterday’s scores, I know I’ll probably have to improve by at least a few shots on the first round if I’m to make the cut. That’s the pressure I need to put on myself.

This time we start on the 10th and I cover my first seven holes in one over par, which means I’m four over for the tournament. I’m thinking there’s no need to panic. Then it happens.

The 17th [585-yard par-five] is an awkward sort of hole. Played as a three-shotter it’s only a two-iron, four-iron and wedge, but I know it was designed to tempt players into going for the green. From a really good drive down the middle of the fairway, I have 250 yards downwind to the flag.

It never crosses my mind that 240 of those yards are over water and that it might be better to lay up. A three-wood will make it comfortably. I hit it but it doesn’t make the carry. Water! I take a drop which now leaves me a shot of 220 yards. This time I hit a three-iron and again it finishes in the water. I hit another three-iron. Water again.

After that, I decide to lay up with a six iron which carries the water before bouncing back into it. By the time I find dry land with another six iron, I don’t know how many balls have gone. So I ask Johnnie to count the balls I’ve left, which I subtract from the original figure and I learn that it’s four and I’ve had a 13.

I shoot 84 and wish it hadn’t happened, but I’m not embarrassed. The fact that it’s in Faldo’s company doesn’t bother me either. These things happen in golf.

Having missed the cut, I’m suddenly tired and thinking of home. Home for tea. Sounds just perfect.

As an interesting footnote to Harrington’s 13, the following morning, The Times carried a graphic of Harrington’s play of The Oxfordshire’s 17th in all its painful detail. The player’s reaction? He cut it out and placed it over the mantelpiece at home, as a stark reminder of his experience there.