Short chips from Whistling Straits

Kevin Fleming from Foxford, Co Mayo and Michael Carrigy, and Gerry Fox from Lanesboro in Longford watched Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter lose heavily to Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.

Skibbereen might be famous for its rowing prowess, but it’s also hometown to one of the most influential men in US golf.

O’Driscoll displays Irish Olympic spirit

Corkman Paul O’Driscoll is set to become the first Irishman to serves as President of The Olympic Club in San Francisco next year, and he’s one of many officials at Whistling Straits on an intelligence-gathering mission for future Ryder Cups.

The Olympic Club, which will host the 2033 Ryder Cup.

“I will be the first Irish president of Olympic Club next year,” explained O’Driscoll, who has been living in the US since 1985. “We have just hosted US Women’s Open, and we have the 2025 US Amateur Championship, 2028 PGA Championship and the 2033 Ryder Cup. It’s a really exciting time for The Olympic Club.”

Police ride to rescue

It was a slow start for Europe yesterday but it could have been worse for Ryder Cup skipper Pádraig Harrington and some of his team, who needed a police escort to the course after they were caught in early morning traffic chaos on their way to Whistling Straits.

Balls in the air

Choice of golf ball plays a significant role in the foursomes, so it was no surprise to see Bryson DeChambeau sit out the opening session. The Mad Scientist is the only player at Whistling Straits to play the Bridgestone Tour B X.

In fact, the 24 players use eight different ball brands. The most popular brand is Titleist with 15 players using either the Titleist Pro V1 or Titleist Pro V1x.

Mayo for Uncle Sam

It’s been a tough summer for Mayo GAA and it got even tougher for a Mayo native on his trip to the Ryder Cup. Foxford native Kevin Fleming left the Mayo jersey at home for the journey to Whistling Straits alongside pals Michael Carrigy and Gerry Fox from Lanesboro in Longford.

All three live in the New York area, but while they added some rare European colour to proceedings in their green and white hats, decorated with shamrocks, there was no luck of the Irish for Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter as they were hammered 5&3 in their foursomes. Kevin didn’t have the heart to don the green and red county jersey.

“A tough year? A tough 70 years,” he quipped as they trudged on after the ill-fated European pair.”