‘She wanted a head-to-head with Nelly’ - Leona Maguire’s father reveals McGinley advice and that Korda's in her sights

Leona Maguire of Team Europe celebrates with the Solheim Cup at the Inverness Club in Ohio. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

She may have just completed one of the most sensational Solheim Cup debuts in the tournament's history but it’s clear that Leona Maguire has Nelly Korda in her sights after her father Declan revealed the Cavan golfer’s disappointment she didn’t get the chance to go head-to-head with the world number one in yesterday's singles.

The pair had previously battled it out in the final pairing for the Meijer LPGA Classic in June with Maguire’s brave effort in finishing on -23 just two shots shy of Korda’s winning total.

Covid restrictions and a family illness meant that the Maguire family had to settle for watching Leona’s triumphant debut on TV and with phone conversations with the Cavan golfer and her twin sister Lisa, part of the backroom team, at the end of each day.

And while last night’s chat was a joyous one, the level of Leona’s ambition was outlined the night before, as Declan told Off The Ball AM on Tuesday morning..

“We were actually chatting to the two of them but a number of my family were here and I don't know if she heard everything with the singing that was going on! But she was on a high.

“But she was a little disappointed the night before, to be honest.

“When the draw was made she had hoped to get Nelly Korda. Because she felt that that tournament earlier on where they went head to head, she just maybe left it behind her. She maybe wanted a chance to get it on, not just in a football or a foursome, she wanted a head-to-head with Nelly.

“But Jennifer Kupcho is a brilliant player. Brilliant amateur career, world number one amateur. She couldn't have asked for a better match and she was up for it. She wasn't going to give away that point easily and from that eagle on the second hole I think she just had one thing on her mind.”

Read More

Kupcho was no match for Maguire and the Irish golfer duly delivered a dominant 5&4 victory to put the first point of the day on the board for Europe, and make it four-and-a-half out of a possible five over the three days.

Having come to public attention due to her ability on course from an early age, it may seem strange for a second-year rookie on tour to be 26 years old but Maguire has taken a sensible route to this point, concentrating on her studies at Duke College in North Carolina and her amateur career before turning pro in 2018.

After a year on the second-tier Symetra Tour, she graduated to the LPGA and while she is still awaiting her maiden win, it’s surely only a matter of time before she lifts another trophy.

Declan also recalled a previous occasion where the twins raised a cup and a mentorship that was forged after both brought the Ryder Cup trophy to the stage at the presentation ceremony as Europe celebrated their win at the K Club in 2006.

“That was a brilliant moment to get to bring the Ryder Cup up,” he continued.

“They got backstage as well, got to meet Tiger, Sergio and all the different characters. They got to meet Paul McGinley and it would be remiss of me not to mention him.

“Leona had a very good phone call a day or two before she left to go back to America for the Solheim from Paul McGinley and the advice he gave her was second to none. Having his experience as a Ryder Cup captain and vice captain, basically everything that he said to her came true.

“How she'd react to the crowd, in terms of partners, when it got into a situation where she was head to head or things were tight or things didn't go her way and how to react.

“I have to thank Paul, and I'm sure Leona would be the first to say that as well. Paul's advice was second to none, it really hit the nail on the head.

“Everything he said to her, in that conversation, I can guarantee you she went back to that. After every round this week, Paul's advice was in the back of her head.”