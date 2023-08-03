Shane Lowry’s play-off hopes hang by a thread in Greensboro

Shane Lowry has played a lot of good golf this season but he knows he needs to play even better in this week’s Wyndham Championship to get over his Open Championship disappointment and qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Nine top-25 finishes and just three missed cuts sounds like a good year’s work for the world No 30.

But given his lone top-10 finish came at the Honda Classic back in February, Lowry finds himself 76th in the FedEx Cup standings with only the top 70 on Sunday joining Rory McIlroy and Séamus Power in the St Jude Classic in Memphis next week.

“I certainly don’t want to be sitting home on my couch watching the play-offs,” Lowry said at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro. “It’s a lot of motivation for me this week to play good golf and hopefully get my reward at the end of it.”

After running 20,000 computer simulations, the PGA Tour has worked out the Clara man has a 14pc probability of making the play-offs, which at least gives him a better chance than playing partners Justin Thomas (11.5pc) and Adam Scott (5.2pc).

A repeat of his lone top-10 finish in Greensboro in 2017 might be enough, but Lowry knows it’s best not to set goals.

“Obviously I’m here because I want to make it into next week,” said Lowry, who snapped a club in frustration en route to missing the cut at Hoylake and did not hang around to chat. “I think it’s easy to sit here and go, oh, I just want to play well, I want to go out and try and win the tournament. No, at the end of the day, I want to make it into next week, I want to make it into the play-offs and I want to make a run at the play-offs.”

Given his form this season, he knows he’s got just one more chance in the US.

“I think there’s been a lot of good, not much great, which on the PGA Tour doesn’t cut it,” he said of his form. “You come off a week finishing 15th to 20th and you feel like you’ve played well but you don’t get many FedEx Cup points, you don’t get what you feel like you might deserve from your play.”

​As for performing when his back is to the wall, he feels he’s due some good luck.

“I’ve been in situations like this quite a bit over the last number of years,” he said. “Like, I missed out on the Tour Championship by one spot last year, by two shots in 2019,” he recalled. “I remember playing here one year, I’d been told I needed a top-10 to get to the play-offs, I finished seventh and I missed out by one point.

“So I feel like the play-offs nearly owe me one at this stage, so hopefully – that’s what I’m trying to tell myself this year.

“I feel like I’ve been playing some pretty good golf most of the year. I’m coming off the back of a pretty bad week at The Open, which I was very disappointed with, but I had a nice holiday with my family last week to kind of regroup and hopefully get going again this week.”

As Leona Maguire rests for next week’s AIG Women’s Open, Stephanie Meadow is the only Irish player at Dundonald Links for the Freed Scottish Open.

Conor O’Rourke, Ronan Mullarney, Cameron Raymond, Conor Purcell, Stuart Grehan, Niall Kearney, Jonathan Caldwell and Dermot McElroy play the British Challenge at St Mellion.

