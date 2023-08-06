Shane Lowry’s FedEx Cup hopes over as Irishman fails to ignite at Wyndham Championship

Shane Lowry of Ireland reacts on the ninth green during the final round

Shane Lowry’s level-par fourth round at the Wyndham Championship was not enough to reignite his charge for a place in the FedEx Cup.

The former Open champion (36) began play at the Sedgefield Country Club ranked 76th in the standings with only the top 70 progressing to this week’s FedEx St Jude Championship in Memphis.

In this event where the latest projections indicated that the Offalyman needs to finish solo 13th at worst to make the top 70. But at three-under for the championship he went into the clubhouse tied 52nd, riding his luck at times on Friday before shooting level-par on Saturday.

And despite an eagle on the par-5 15th on both Saturday and Sunday, he could not do enough to keep the Fed Ex Cup in sight.

Prior to the tournament, Lowry had detailed how he believed he had earned a bit of luck.

“I feel like I’ve been in situations like this quite a bit over the last number of years,” he said.

“Like I miss out on the Tour Championship by one spot last year, by two shots in 2019. I remember playing here one year, I’d been told I needed a top-10 to get to the Playoffs, I finished seventh and I missed out by one point.”

Meanwhile, England’s Alex Fitzpatrick carded a final-round 68 to claim his first win on the European Challenge Tour as he sealed victory at the British Challenge presented by Modest! Golf Management at St Mellion.

The 24-year-old, the younger brother of 2022 US Open winner Matt, finished five shots ahead of the field on 12 under par to build upon his share of 17th place at the Open two weeks ago.

Fitzpatrick, who climbed to seventh place on the Road to Mallorca Rankings to close in on promotion to the DP World Tour as a result, said: “I’m ecstatic. I feel like I’ve been playing some decent golf and I’ve been putting in a lot of work. It’s just nice to see it finally pay off.”