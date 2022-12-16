Shane Lowry unchained: ‘I’ve got fire in my belly. I have the desire to win big’

Shane Lowry might have won The Open and some of the biggest events in golf, but even with millions in the bank he insists he has the drive to achieve greater feats.

The popular Clara man gives the impression he’s almost too laid-back, but he remains one of his own biggest critics, and he desperately wants to add to his haul of big titles and be a leader in the European team room for next year’s Ryder Cup in Rome.

“I have very high expectations of myself, obviously,” Lowry said in Horizon Sport’s plush Rathmines headquarters, where he’s already told them he’s paying for the Christmas party this year after banking over €8 million, including a €2.8 million bonus from the Player Impact Programme.

“I want to go to the Masters and I want to compete. I want to go to the PGA and the US Open and the British Open and I want to compete.

“I think the older I’ve got, the greater my want to win and my want to do better. But I think I’ve realised that now what I need to do to get to there.

“I just need to, day after day, keep giving it 100pc. Whether it be training, golf practice, playing a tournament round, just doing my best each day. And I think that builds up to something good.”

​Ranked 21st in the world, Lowry had his best season on tour since he won The Open in 2019 and was the model of consistency, missing just two cuts.

He might have won the Honda Classic (second) and the RBC Heritage (tied third) but having finished a career-best tied third in the Masters, he got just his sixth win from 349 professional starts in the BMW PGA at Wentworth, where he held off Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm for a memorable victory.

He credits maturity (he’s 35) and his decision to move permanently to the US as the key to his new-found consistency. And while he no longer gets as down on himself as in the past, he has no major weaknesses and believes he has the game to beat all-comers.

“I’m still hard on myself,” he said, pointing to that inner drive. “But I think that’s what makes ... I’ve got fire in my belly. I’ve got a desire, a want, to be the best I can be and to win big tournaments.

“Yeah, maybe I am a little bit hard on myself at times. But I don’t think I’m too hard on myself where it gets in my way. I don’t think I’m like that anymore. Maybe it was like that in the past, but definitely not any more.”

Six wins, five of them as a pro, looks like a small return for a man of such immense talent. But with a Claret Jug, an Irish Open, a World Golf Championship and two Rolex Series trophies on his mantelpiece, the Offaly man says he’d be happy to win “only” six more times before he’s done if he can add a few more notches to his gun belt as one of the world’s leading players.

Has he peaked?

“F**k, I don’t know,” he said with a chuckle. “I hope not. I’ve talked about this, and I’ve thought about this. Have I peaked? The Open is probably going to be the best thing I will ever do in the game. But I’m comfortable with that. And I think as long as I’m comfortable with that, I’ve got other goals that I want to achieve, and they’re still going to be amazing.

“Like Wentworth was one of the greatest feelings ever this year. But it wasn’t The Open. But that’s okay. You know what I mean? So that’s how I feel about it. And I don’t think I’ve peaked. Ask Pádraig Harrington. He doesn’t think he’s peaked yet either!”

As for that winning tally, he said, “In the last 13 years I’ve won six times. For the next 13 years, if you give me six big ones again, I’d be happy with 12 big ones in my career.”

Majors will always be at the top of Lowry’s wish list and he admits peaking for Augusta, where he feels more comfortable with each passing year, is his immediate goal.

His passion for the Ryder Cup is well known and he’s keen to gel with Séamus Power and rekindle his relationship with Tyrrell Hatton in January’s Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi, which will give Europe a chance to form partnerships to combat the established US pairings.

“I think it’s very important for me this year,” he said. “I don’t only want to be a part of the team, I want to be part of a winning team.”

As for his individual goals, he said: “We have a team meeting next Tuesday and we’ll sit down and I’ll talk to my team about the year gone past and next year and for me, the main goal would probably be to win the Ryder Cup.

“Yes, obviously, I want to win the Masters. I want to win the Open, I want to win all of them, but I think a great goal is to be a part of the Ryder Cup team because I think if I’m part of that, I’ll be playing good golf and everything else that comes with it will be pretty good as well.”

​He showed his passion for the Ryder Cup when he holed that putt in the Saturday afternoon fourballs with Hatton to beat Tony Finau and Harris English and win his first Ryder Cup point.

“Yeah, it put something different in me that I never thought was there,” he said. “I’ll never forget being there because there were no European crowds there and it was all American fans. I said to myself, ‘No matter what happens, no matter what I do, I’m just gonna take it easy, pick the ball out of the hole and walk off the green’.

“I remember holing a 30-footer for a half on the fourth hole playing with Rory on the first day and I just went bananas. I have no idea what happened or how it happened to me. It just happened. And I did that for the rest of the week. And I loved every minute of it.”

As for the Horizon Irish Open, which has moved from July to September thanks in part to Lowry’s urgings, he’s expecting a mega field at The K Club with the Ryder Cup picks to be finalised the following Monday.

“It’s three weeks before the Ryder Cup next year,” he said. “Obviously a past Ryder Cup venue like The K Club will be great.

“I know they’ll have the golf course in great condition. Michael Fetherston and his team have done a great job since taking over. They’re very excited about the date and the tournament.

“I think they’ll get a way better field than they would have got in late June or July. It’s going to be a great venue, a great tournament and there are going to be great players there as well.”