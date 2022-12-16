| 0.9°C Dublin

Shane Lowry unchained: ‘I’ve got fire in my belly. I have the desire to win big’

2019 Open champion does not believe he has peaked yet as he targets another big year in 2023 with the Ryder Cup his top goal

Drive: Shane Lowry is targeting Ryder Cup success in 2023 and believes he can challenge for the Majors. Photo: Sportsfile

Drive: Shane Lowry is targeting Ryder Cup success in 2023 and believes he can challenge for the Majors. Photo: Sportsfile

Brian Keogh

Shane Lowry might have won The Open and some of the biggest events in golf, but even with millions in the bank he insists he has the drive to achieve greater feats.

The popular Clara man gives the impression he’s almost too laid-back, but he remains one of his own biggest critics, and he desperately wants to add to his haul of big titles and be a leader in the European team room for next year’s Ryder Cup in Rome.

