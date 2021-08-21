Shane Lowry storms into contention in Fed-Ex Cup event with stunning 62

Shane Lowry was in top form in his stunning third round. Image credit: Getty Images.

Shane Lowry stormed into contention in the first of the Fed-Ex Cup playoff events, The Northern Trust, with a brilliant course record 62 at the Liberty National course in New Jersey.

He had an eagle and eight birdies on the par 71 track. Lowry's only blemish came at the short par three 14th, a hole that caught quite a few players out.

It left him tied second as the third round moved to a conclusion.

'Stormed' is an appropriate word because Sunday’s play has already been cancelled as the tail-end of a hurricane approaches the East Coast of the US. The final round is scheduled to take place on Monday.