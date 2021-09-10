Shane Lowry storms into contention at BMW Championship and keeps automatic Ryder Cup selection alive with stunning 66

Shane Lowry has fired himself into contention at the BMW Championship with a sublime 66 on day two at Wentworth.

Former Open champion Lowry, who was battling to hold on to the final automatic qualifying place for the Ryder Cup, picked up a shot on the second to move to three under after he carded a -2 70 in the first round.

Lowry two-putted the par-five fourth for birdie and also picked up shots on the sixth and eighth to improve to six under, three behind new leader Laurie Canter.

Canter finished his round in style with birdies on the 17th and 18th to complete a 66 and set the clubhouse target on 11 under par.

Lowry also birdied the final two holes to match Canter’s 66 and lie three shots off the lead.

Lee Westwood, who was in danger of missing the halfway cut when he bogeyed the ninth to drop to two over par, covered the back nine in 33 to finish two under.

Lowry and Westwood’s Ryder Cup places are under threat from Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger, who needs at least a top-50 finish to get into the side.

Wiesberger remained one under par after one bogey and one birdie in his first four holes.

More to follow...



