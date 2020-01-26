Shane Lowry settles for 11th as Lucas Herbert takes Dubai title in play-off

Australia's Lucas Herbert celebrated his national day by beating South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout in a play-off to win his first European Tour title in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Herbert saved par on the first extra hole after hitting his approach into the water and birdied the same hole when the players returned to the par-five 18th at Emirates Golf Club.

The pair had finished tied on nine under par after matching final rounds of 68, the lowest scores of the day as a gusting wind made scoring difficult.

Open champion Shane Lowry carded a final round of 74 in blustery conditions leaving him in a tie for 11th on -4.

A hat-trick of bogeys in his opening four holes killed any chance of a final round charge but the Offalyman recovered with a string of pars before an eagle three at the Par 5 13th.

However, back to back bogeys followed in his next two holes before a final birdie on 17 and par on the last finished a solid, if unspectacular week. Fellow Irishman Pádraig Harrington also signed for a 74 to finish in 50th at five over.

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau held a share of the lead after a birdie on the 13th but bogeyed each of the last four holes to finish in a tie for eighth.

Herbert told Sky Sports: "The last 10 minutes feels like I've just been dreaming. It's so weird.

"It's awesome - just the best thing ever. I've got a bottle of scotch back home in Australia to celebrate so I can't wait to get into that with the boys.

"Last week I was probably 20th going into the weekend and for about the 10th time in the last 12 months seemed to just back it out and finished at the back of the field.

"I got really frustrated so put in some really good tactics this week with my mental coach Jamie Glazier, trying to be really positive. It's such a cliche but it works so much, I felt so confident out there."

