Shane Lowry has confirmed his game is in great shape ahead of next week's US Open, after he fired a sensational opening round 64 at the Canadian Open in Hamilton, Ontario.

Shane Lowry serves up a sparkling round of 64 at the Canadian Open as the pairings for the US Open revealed

The Irishman was in sparkling form as he turned in a sparkling back nine that included four birdies, with just one bogey in his round ensuring he is firmly in contention heading into round two.

Lowry's sparkling round was enough to put him into second place on the leaderboard behind American's Keegan Bradley, with Lowry content with his performance that tees him up nicely for an assault on another PGA Tour title.

"I pretty much hit the ball where I wanted to and holed a few putts, which was nice," he declared. "My game has been in a good place in the last few weeks and I showed that out there today."

There were also encouraging signs from Rory McIlroy, who is just three shots behind Lowry after his opening round of 67.

"I really feel like it was the worst I could have shot out there. I played very well," McIlroy told reporters. "I hit it much better off the tee, and that was a big key. You have to play out of these fairways to give yourself chances.

Low score of the day so far @RBCCanadianOpen. 👏@ShaneLowryGolf cards 7⃣ birdies en route to a 6⃣4⃣ in Round 1.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/tBYCRcFuPk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 6, 2019

"It was definitely an improvement on how I played last week at the Memorial," McIlroy said. "A little bit of work that I did over the weekend and at the start of the week has seemed to fit in quite nicely. Obviously a lot of low scores. I felt like I could have gone a few lower, but it's golf."

Meanwhile, the pairings for next week's US Open at Pebble Beach have been confirmed, with McIlroy will play with Spain's Jon Rahm and Australia's Marc Leishman while Dustin Johnson as he looks to win his first major championship since 2014.

Tiger Woods has been paired with Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose for the first two rounds of the US Open, while Phil Mickelson and Graeme McDowell will play together and Shane Lowry will play with Tyrrell Hatton and Gary Woodland, with

A field of 156 players will play 18 holes on June 13 and 14 before the cut at the par-71 course that is set to offer up a huge challenge for the best players in the game.

