Shane Lowry roars into contention with 66 at Wentworth with ‘pedestrian’ McIlroy four back

Shane Lowry is hoping to “give it a run” and end his three-year winless streak in the BMW PGA after an opening 66 left him just two shots behind Andy Sullivan and playing partner Tommy Fleetwood at Wentworth

The 2019 Open champion loves the old Burma Road course and he proved it again today by carding six birdies in a bogey-free round to share fourth place in the clubhouse.

Fleetwood birdied six of his last seven holes to card an eight-under 64 for a one-shot lead over Matthew Jordan before Sullivan matched him later in the afternoon.

As Rory McIlroy opened with what he described as a “pedestrian” 68 to sit just inside the top-10, Lowry birdied the first from 10 feet, got up and down from sand for another birdie at the par-five fourth, then made a 20-footer at the ninth to turn in 32 in showery conditions.

He hit a brilliant approach to five feet at the 11th and made the putt go go to four-under, then knocked in a 13-footer at the 15th before getting up and down from 105 yards for birdie at the 18th, rolling in from nine feet.

“It was good,” Lowry said. “I felt it was gettable even though there was some quite bad showers. The greens are in great shape, as good as I've ever seen the greens here.

“It was not easy but you could see the ball going in the hole pretty easy today. I feel like there was birdies to be had out there. I obviously made a few.

“I would have liked to make a couple more. Disappointed with the other two par 5s but you're not going to get everything. I'm pretty happy with that score. I think it's a nice score.”

McIlroy has won twice this year and having won at Wentworth in 2014, he’s well placed to contend again this week and take another step towards winning a fourth Race to Dubai.

“I thought I played okay,” McIlroy said after mixing birdies at the fifth, sixth, 12th, 16th and 18th with a lone bogey at the eighth, where he was under a bank and failed to move his approach. “The rain was on and off all day and that made it a little tricky, umbrellas up, umbrellas down, wet gear on, wet gear off.

“But the course, it's so soft, it’s so receptive. It's target practise out there. If you can hit the ball in the fairway, you've got the ball in your hand. It's preferred lies, so you can go low. I felt four-under was pretty pedestrian. I didn't really do a lot right, I didn't do a lot wrong. I definitely feel the course is going to be very gettable for the rest of the week.”

He’s also hungry for more success after a brilliant, if winless season in the Majors, and his season-ending success in the FedEx Cup.

“I think winning gives me motivation more than anything else,” McIlroy said. “You've proven that you can win and you can beat the best players in the world. If you can't get energised by that, I don't know what will energise you.

“I always have this sense of excitement after a win that I'm breaking through or got to where I want to be or I'm on the right path. It's good resetting goals, too.

“The PGA Tour season is over for me. Turn my attention to Europe. Try to win The Race to Dubai. You have to enjoy your wins, too, but you have to keep resetting your goals to strive for other things.”

The presence of LIV Golf players in the field remains a bone of contention and Paul McGinley, a member of the DP World Tour board insists the players he’s spoken to are not happy to see them in the field.

"They've decided to leave the collective that is the European Tour which is a little bit like a trade union where everybody's in together and then the value of that collective is used to lever and get commercial opportunities," the Dubliner told Sky Sports as Graeme McDowell shot a one-under 71 to six outside the top 60 and Jonny Caldwell a 75.

"Should you leave that collective that's fine, you go on a different path, but you then shouldn't be allowed to come back and also play as part of a collective that you left and are actually hurting economically."

Ian Poulter was one of the LIV players greeted with a a mixture of boos and cheers and after opening with a 69, he insisted he had had no problems with his former Ryder Cup teammates.

McIlroy said his relationship with a number of team-mates has been significantly damaged by their defection to LIV Golf but Poulter said he’d had no problems.

“It's been absolutely fine,” he said. “Not really going to say an awful lot about it. My phone number hasn't changed at all. I have spoken to a few of the boys. It doesn't seem to be a problem from my time that I've been talking to them. We can always play this game of he said, she said, and petty comments. It's just easier if I don't say anything. It makes it easier on everyone to be honest. So not going to say anything.”

Asked if he’d felt locker room tension, he said: “I never, ever used this locker room in all my years I've been here. I don't have to go in there. But everyone I've spoken to the guys a lot in the last number of months, none of which seemed to have a problem with me at my age making a decision that I've made.

“So you know, I'm not going to comment on people's comments that have said stuff on socials and in front of you guys, and I'm not going to play the click bait game. I'm just not playing it. I'm here to win and that's that.”

Poulter did no adhere to a request from the DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley that LIV players desist from wearing LIV logos or LIV team names on their clothing.

“I've had a lot of different branded shirts in the last number of weeks,” he said. “This is a business that I actually own part of, so it has a right to be there.”

He denied he’d defied Pelley’s request.

“No, I just have had about six different sets of clothes in the last five weeks of which I can't possibly go to the embroiderers and have another set made up for this week,” he said. “I am here for three weeks. I'm traveling, so this was the set I brought.”