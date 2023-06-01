Shane Lowry rides hot start to roar into the mix in Ohio

Offaly man takes advantage of solid iron play with top putting show

Shane Lowry took advantage of a hot streak on the greens to make a scorching start and open with a three-under 69 that left him just a shot off the early pace in the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village.

The Offaly man’s driving and iron play have been the backbone of his game for some time now and when the putts start to drop, he’s a dangerous animal.

They certainly dropped for him in the opening round at Jack Nicklaus’ stern test of golf in Dublin, Ohio, where he made a six-foot par putt at the 10th, then birdied the next five holes, holing putts between seven and 37 feet.

While he dropped three shots in a tough four-hole stretch from the 16th, he made another birdie from 17 feet at the second and parred his way in to finish his day tied for second with Danny Willett, Adam Hadwin, Mark Hubbard and Austin Ekroat, just one stroke behind England’s Matt Wallace.

“I got off to a very hot start,” said Lowry, who predicts a winning score in the single digits under par for the player who can find fairways and greens and stay out of the thick rough.

“I rolled in some lovely putts early on. You’re not going to keep that going all day. You’re going to make bogeys around this course after hitting bad shots.

“I said to my caddie that just because I got off to a hot start, I feel like it’s playing easy, and it’s important not to get down on myself after making a few bogeys. Three-under is a pretty good score around here. I’m pretty happy with my start.”

While Lowry made 126 feet of putts, West Waterford’s Seamus Power also made more than 100 in a two-under 70 that left him inside the top 10, tied with the likes of Masters champion Jon Rahm.

He dropped shots at the third and 15th but playing alongside Wallace, he rode the Englishman’s slipstream and made four birdies in a six-hole stretch mid-round, reeling off three in a row from the sixth and another at the 11th.

“I mean, I was just trying to keep up,” Power said of Wallace, who went out in five-under 31 before coming home in one-over for his 68.

“Matt played lovely around there. And I always love guys making putts in your group.

“It just gets the mojo going in the group a little bit, and he got off to a really good start and definitely pulled me around a little bit.”

As for his own game, Power felt he did most things well.

“I know I made a couple of mistakes but it’s tough out there,” he said. “You can’t really afford to miss a fairway on certain spots and there are very few things you can miss. I did a lot of things well. I’d like to have one or two shots back but that’s just golf in general.”

It was also a great day for Stephanie Meadow, who opened with a four-under 68 to sit alone in third place in the clubhouse in the Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National in New Jersey. She was just three shots behind American Lauren Hartlage, who shot a seven-under 65 for a two-shot lead over India’s Aditi Ashok.

“I putted well,” said Meadow, who has missed three of her last four cuts. “But I hit some really solid iron shots today, which was nice.

“It was nice to see the shot shape that I wanted to hit was actually happening and going close and see some things that I have been working on coming through to tournament play.”

At the Porsche European Open in Hamburg, Tom McKibbin’s one-under 72 left him tied 14th at Green Eagle Golf Club, just three shots behind Germany’s Max Kieffer and Sweden’s Simon Forsstrom – with John Murphy tied 40th after a 74.

It was also a good day for Niall Kearney, who shot a bogey-free, five-under 67 to lie in a six-way tie for third in the D+D Real Czech Challenge. He was just one stroke behind South Africa’s Jarvis Casey and German amateur Wolfgang Glawe.

