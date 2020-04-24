Shane Lowry reveals his ideal Ryder Cup partner, who would play him in a movie and staying fit during lockdown

Shane Lowry has revealed that he would love to be paired with Rory McIlroy should he make the Ryder Cup team later this year.

The reigning British Open champion, in an Instagram Live broadcast with Paddy Power this evening, also discussed who he would most like to see playing him in a movie, where he keeps the Claret Jug and why he disagrees with being classed as the rookie ahead of the Ryder Cup team selection.

"They're slow to pick rookies but I wouldn't class myself as a rookie, especially when you look at Portrush last year and all of the ups and downs I've had in my career," he said.

When asked who he would like to be paired with, he added: "G Mac (Graeme McDowell) said to me before if you want a good Ryder Cup record you have to pick a good partner so I think myself and Rory would go well together.

"It would be nice to be paired with the best player in the world! I'd play with anyone to be honest but playing with Rory would be pretty good."

Lowry also shared that if he was to choose someone to play him in a movie it would be Zach Galifianakis from The Hangover, or Jack Black.

"They would have to be fat and have a beard so maybe somebody like Jack Black or your man that was in The Hangover, he played Alan," he joked.

The Offaly native, who is currently in lockdown with his wife Wendy and daughter Iris in Palm Springs, Florida, also said his home gym has become an unlikely escape for him during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I went out after the Players (Championship) got cancelled and bought some equipment. I Facetime my trainer Robbie three times a week and he sends me on stuff to do the other days too.

"I have a peloton bike which is quiet the craze here. It's like an online spin class. It's pretty good. I'm okay at it. I've got strong legs. I'd be well able to hold my own," he laughed.

"I wouldn't be doing bicep curls to look good in a t-shirt like some of the lads. I do what I have to do and I actually enjoy doing it. I never thought I'd say that a gym in my garage is my getaway."

