Shane Lowry rallies late as Rory McIlroy struggles at WGC event in Memphis

Rory McIlroy hits his tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational golf tournament at TPC Southwind. Picture: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

SHANE LOWRY produced a late birdie burst but still trailed Harris English by six shots as Rory McIlroy struggled in the WGC FedEx St Jude Invitational in Memphis.

The Offaly man birdied three of his last six holes to open with a two-under 68 and share 26th place at TPC Southwind.

English went out in seven-under 28 then bounced back from bogeys at the 10th and 12th with birdies at three of the last four holes, carding an eight under 62 for a two-shot lead over Ian Poulter, Jim Herman, Matthew Wolff and Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz.

McIlroy struggled to two-over 72 to lie 62nd in the 66-man field after twice leaving bunker shots in the sand as he sandwiched two bogeys and a double bogey between birdies at his first and last holes.

Meanwhile, Jonny Caldwell is looking for his second European Tour win after he put four successive missed cuts behind him and opened with an eight-under 64 to sit alone in second place, one stroke behind Scotland’s Calum Hill in the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews.

Gavin Moynihan’s 70 left him tied 35th with Niall Kearney 40th after a 71 but a 73 for Cormac Sharvin and 79s for Tom McKibbin and Paul Dunne left them struggling to make the cut.

If Caldwell was pleased to rediscover form in Scotland, it was a similar story for Tramore’s Robin Dawson as he put 13 consecutive missed cuts behind him by opening with an eight-under 64 in the Vierumäki Finnish Challenge.

He was tied for second, three shots behind Dane Marcus Helligkilde with Paul McBride and John Murphy 27th after 68s.

Rounds of 72 for Jonny Yates and James Sugrue, a 73 for Conor O’Rourke and a 74 for David Carey leave them battling to make the weekend.

In Mayo, Banbridge’s Richard Kilpatrick fired a six-under-par 66 to take control of the 111th Irish PGA Championship on the Wild Atlantic Dunes Course at Carne Golf Links.

Kilpatrick’s bogey-free, six birdie round earned him a two-shot lead over Mark Staunton with defending champion Simon Thornton from Tulfarris Golf Resort a shot further back on three-under.

In the R&A Home Internationals at Woodhall Spa, Ireland will face England for the women’s title today after their 6-3 win over Wales.

The boys and girls team lost 12.5-8.5 to Scotland to remain winless as the senior men and women tied 6-6 with Scotland who face England for the title.