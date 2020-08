Shane Lowry hits form the fairway on the first hole during the final round of the World Golf Championship-FedEx St Jude Invitational on Sunday in Memphis, Tenn. Photo: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Shane Lowry produced a strong final round at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Classic in Memphis to finish the event on nine-under.

The Offaly native repeated his third round of 67 at the TPC Southwind course to finish up tied for sixth place.

Lowry finished his round on three-under, producing three birdies on the third, eighth and 16th holes.

Graeme McDowell hit a final round of 69 to end the event on three-under, while Rory McIlroy also carded a final round 67 to leave him on one-under as all three Irishmen head into Thursday's first major of the year, the PGA Championship.

At the top of the leaderboard, Justin Thomas closed out a narrow victory finishing on 13-under, one shot ahead of Brooks Koepka.

Phil Mickelson, Tom Lewis and Daniel Berger were all tied for third on ten-under.

Online Editors