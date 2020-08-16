Shane Lowry produces late escape in Greensboro

Shane Lowry made an incredible par save at the last to close with a three-under 67 in the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro.

The Offaly star (33) saw his hopes of challenging for a third PGA Tour title evaporate on Saturday when he followed a second round 63 with a pedestrian 70 at Sedgefield Country Club.

He was nine shots behind overnight leader Si Woo Kim heading into last night’s final round but was beaming in the end as he got up and down from 152 yards at the last by making a clutch five-footer for par.

After mixing birdies at the third, fourth, sixth and ninth with a bogey at the seventh, Lowry birdied the 13th, then got up and down from 168 yards for par at the 14th to keep his hopes of a top-20 finish alive.

But after three-putted the 178-yard 16th from 40 feet, missing a four-footer, he recovered spectacularly from poor drive at the last to tie for 21st in the clubhouse on 12-under.

It was also a positive day for West Waterford’s Seamus Power, who made seven birdies in a four-under 66 to lie joint 26th in the clubhouse on 10-under.

Provisional

Power (33) needed a top-four finish to make the top 125 who qualified for the first FedEx Cup Playoff event in Boston this week.

But he will still has a provisional PGA Tour card for the 2020-’21 season, which starts with the Safeway Open in California on September 10.

Jordan Spieth ended up tied for 72nd on two-under after a frustrating day on the greens yielded a 71.

“Again, I feel like I improved off of last week, it’s just not really showing itself right now,” Spieth said. “A couple bad tee balls for really the whole week and then I didn’t make anything.”

On the European Tour, Sam Horsfield made it two wins in his last three starts when he closed with a four-under 67 to win the weather-delayed Celtic Classic.

The Florida-based Englishman (23) came from a shot behind overnight leader Connor Syme of Scotland to win by two shots from Belgium’s Thomas Detry on 18-under at the Celtic Manor Resort.

It was a disappointing final day for the Irish as Cormac Sharvin signed for a two-over 73 to tie for 31st on eight-under as Jonathan Caldwell’s 72 left him two shots further back in joint 47th.

Sharvin was joint ninth overnight but a triple-bogey seven at the fourth scuppered his chances.

Online Editors