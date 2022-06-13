Shane Lowry paired with LIV Rebels Mickelson and Oosthuizen for first round of US Open

SHANE Lowry has been drawn with LIV Golf rebels Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen for the first two rounds of the US Open at the Country Club of Brookline in Boston.

The 2019 Open champion (34) will join the South African and the left-handed Californian, who is bidding to complete the Career Grand Slam after six runner up finishes in the US Open, on the first on Thursday at 6:47pm Irish time before starting on the 10th on Friday at 1:02pm.

Lowry has played many times with Mickelson and said it was “a shame” the six-time major winner did not defend his PGA Championship at Southern Hills last month as he was embroiled in the Saudi golf controversy.

“I think when you look at what Phil Mickelson has done in the game of golf, if you were to sit down at a table and start an argument about the greatest players of all time, his name would be in the hat,” Lowry said.

US Open favourite Rory McIlroy goes off the 10th with with Hideki Matsuyama and Xander Schauffele at 12:40 on Thursday (and the first at 6.24pm on Friday) with Seamus Power will making his US Open debut from the 10th at 6:25pm (Irish time) with Korea’s Joohyung Kim and Australia’s Min Woo Lee in round one before going off the first on Friday at 12:40pm Irish time.