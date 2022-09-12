Shane Lowry now has consistency to enjoy the rarefied air of golf’s elite

When you’ve won the Irish Open as an amateur, a World Golf Championship and The Open on Irish soil, it’s not really possible to get much bigger in golf bar winning the Masters.

Chubby Chandler said as much when asked what a first Major win would do for Darren Clarke’s career.

But in holding off Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm – arguably the two biggest stars in European golf – to win the BMW PGA on Sunday, Shane Lowry got priceless confirmation he’s ready to join them in that rarefied air.

He also backed up his pre-tournament filleting of the LIV Golf Series renegades, even if that might be self-defeating given how fractured Europe’s Ryder Cup eco-system now lies. With some of Europe’s most effective foot soldiers of the past 20 years airbrushed from the picture for having the temerity to take money from a former sponsor that’s now an existential threat to the DP World Tour’s PGA Tour partners, the future is unclear.

At 35, he’s at the peak of his powers but having gone more than three years without a win, he admitted a failure to seal the deal on Sunday might have sent him back to the drawing board, exposing a tendency towards self-doubt.

“I think if I didn’t get over the line today, maybe I do go back and start asking questions about what I need to do differently or what needs to change because yes, my golf is good, but if you’re not knocking off the wins and you’re playing well, you might have to ask questions,” the new world number 19 said of the last eight months of a 1,148-day winless streak – an eternity for a player who was ranked a career-high of 16th in the world in February 2020.

“I’m quite pleased I got over line. But I felt like I played the final round maybe differently than I played the other rounds this year.”

He explained how he needed to go out and allow himself “to hit the shots and go for the shots I want to go for, less being tentative just go for it and grab the bull by the horns and go win the tournament, as opposed to waiting for it to happen to you”.

Sitting in the shadow of Rory McIlroy would give anyone an inferiority complex and for Lowry to get to that next level both competitively and commercially means winning regularly on the PGA Tour and qualifying yearly for the FedEx Cup finale.

He took a huge step towards making himself that kind of player last year by improving his putting and coupled with the minimalist coach in Neil Manchip and the loyalty of a close-knit team, he’s learned what works for him.

His career earnings worldwide are in the region of $30 million without ever making the PGA Tour’s season-ending Tour Championship.

That he’s failed to qualify is partly down to his loyalty to Europe, where he’s played some 13 events per year (Majors and WGCs included) since taking up his PGA Tour card back in 2015.

Financially, he’s set for life and with the US now his home, Lowry will become more attractive to sponsors worldwide should he claim a second Major win that now looks almost inevitable given his growing maturity, his confidence and talent.

McIlroy hit the nail on the head when he pointed to his consistency.

“I think it’s as consistent as Shane has played his entire career,” McIlroy said, “which obviously bodes well for him for the future, for Ryder Cup next year and beyond.”

It’s now time for Lowry to consistently ‘take the bull by the horns’.