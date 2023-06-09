Shane Lowry moves into the mix as he cards solid 69 in Canada

Shane Lowry reeled off six birdies in a three-under 69 to move back into the mix for the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto.

Less than 24 hours after losing more than two strokes to the field on the greens, the 2019 Open champion gained nearly two shots when he made over 100 feet of putts to move into the top 20 on three-under.

Lowry got off to the perfect start, making a 10-footer at the 10th and a 16-footer at the 11th at an overcast Oakdale Golf & Country Club.

He went on to birdie the 15th from 12 feet and the 16th from eight feet to turn in four-under 32.

He would hand two shots back at the first, where he overshot the green from the rough and missed a four-footer for bogey. But he would go on to play the last eight holes in one-under par.

After following a birdie from 24 feet at the fourth with a bogey at the sixth, he brushed in a 19-footer for a two at the 183-yard ninth for his 69.

Lowry was six shots behind Chinese rookie Carl Yuan, who carded a five-under 67 to lead by two shots in the clubhouse from Andrew Novak (68) and Brendon Todd (69) on nine-under-par.

But there was no luck for Dubliner David Carey, who came through a four-man playoff for three spots in Sunday’s pre-qualifier as he added a two-over 74 to his first-round 73 miss the cut on three-over-par.

The touring professional for Dundonald Links birdied the first two holes. But he hit just five fairways, and with thick rough, the big challenge this week, he bogeyed the fourth, fifth, eighth, 10th, 11th and 15th before finishing with two birdies.

On the Challenge Tour, Ruaidhri McGee made an eagle and six birdies in a five-under 67 to move up to fourth at halfway in the Andalucía Challenge de Cádiz.

He’s five strokes behind England’s Sam Hutsby (67) and Australia’s Jordan Zunic (64), who lead by three shots from Italy’s Filippo Celli at Iberostar Real Golf Novo Sancti Petri.

Conor Purcell fired a six-under 66 to move up to tied 22nd on six-under, with John Murphy a shot further back after a 72.

Paul Dunne made a valiant effort to make the cut, but his five-under 67 left him a shot outside the mark on two-under with Dermot McElroy one-under after a 73.

At the DP World Tour’s Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, England’s Dale Whitnell carded an 11-under 61 to lead by six shots from Germany’s Yannick Paul (68) on 17-under.

England’s Alice Hewson (67) and France’s Emma Grechi (70) were the leading LET players on five-under at Ullna Golf and Country Club in Stockholm.