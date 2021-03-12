Shane Lowry makes strong start at Players Championship after switching to new putting method

Shane Lowry insists he's not afraid of a challenge and plans to stick with a new putting grip after opening with a super 68 in The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

On a day when defending champion Rory McIlroy three-putted four times and struggled to a nightmare 79, Lowry changed to the right-hand below left method and made 15 of 16 putts inside 10 feet.

The Offaly ace (33) made six birdies in a four-under-par round that left him tied for third, just three shots behind clubhouse leader Sergio Garcia on a day when the average score was 73.8.

"Things have not gone great over the last few weeks, so it's nice to go out there and shoot a decent score," said Lowry, who has had just one top-10 finish in the past 12 months and lies 174th for putting on the PGA Tour compared to fifth in 2019, when he won The Open.

"I've been left hand low my whole life, and I've gone right hand low this week," Lowry explained, adding that he experimented with the method for one round during last month's WGC Workday Championship at The Concession and had his best putting round of the season so far.

He reverted to his usual method for last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill but missed the cut after enduring a nightmare on the greens.

His coach Neil Manchip in the US this week, however, and they opted to try the right-hand low method again yesterday and hit the jackpot.

"I just hope that it works for the next few days and the next few years," Lowry said. "I know I'm a good chipper, and I know I've got good hands, so I figured that if I can stand up and just putt like how I chip, and putt with a bit for feel and react to the line as opposed to trying to get everything so perfect, it's nice.

"But, look, I know more than anyone today is one day. I'm not getting ahead of myself. I have to relax and put today behind me and keep going tomorrow and try and shoot as good a score I can."

Explaining the mental battle he faces on the greens, he added: "It's not just standing up and stroking the putt. It's a mental thing, just allowing yourself to do it, allowing yourself to free up and be able to do it. There's so much involved for this game, it's tough at times and, but I've never been one to kind of shy away from a challenge. So I'm really prepared to go out tomorrow and shoot as good a score as I can, and hopefully, I'll be in a good position this weekend."

Lowry loves challenging courses, and while he has just one top 20 finish in five previous appearances at TPC Sawgrass, sharing 16th in 2016, he's up for the challenge.

"I watched a bit of the golf this morning, and I could see how difficult it was playing, but that excites me," added Lowry, who is tied for third with Matthew Fitzpatrick and Corey Conners. "That kind of gets me, gets my juices flowing, and I like that type of golf."

Winner of the title in 2008, Garcia (41) made two eagles and four birdies in a seven-under 65 to lead by two strokes from left-hander Brian Harman.

Big-hitting Bryson Dechambeau was tied for sixth with Lee Westwood, Denny McCarthy, Tom Hoge and Rory Sabbatini after a three-under 69 when play was suspended due to darkness with seven groups set to resume their round at 1230 Irish time today.

The resurgent Jordan Spieth shot 70 to share 12th on two-under while Graeme McDowell's 73 left him just inside the cut line, tied for 60th with the likes of world No 1 Dustin Johnson.

McIlroy was tied for 139th after he made three birdies, four bogeys, a double-bogey and a quadruple-bogey eight at the 18th (his ninth) in a 79.

His seven-over round matched the 79 he shot in the opening round of the 2019 Open at Royal Portrush as the second-highest first-round score of his PGA Tour career.



His worst opening round remains his 10-over 80 he carded in the 2018 US Open at Shinnecock Hills.

