Shane Lowry makes it a battle for himself as he trails Viktor Hovland at Harbour Town

Shane Lowry plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links. Photo: Getty Images

Shane Lowry struggled with the blade as Viktor Hovland shook off his Masters blues and opened with a bogey-free 64 in the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head.

The Norwegian star made seven birdies, rolling in over 117 feet of putts on the tiny greens at Harbour Town Golf Links. But it was more of a battle for Lowry, who made just 43 feet of putts in a one-under 70 and for Séamus Power, who struggled in most areas and triple-bogeyed the 18th to sign for a six-over 77.

Despite his struggles on the greens, Lowry was still in the top third of the field.

While he hit a wedge to two feet at the 13th to move under par, he missed five birdie chances between eight and 12 feet over the next nine holes, then bogeyed the par-five fifth after a loose lay-up.

He made back-to-back par putts from around eight feet at the next two holes before signing off with a tap-in birdie at the 328-yard ninth.

But he was seven strokes adrift of Hovland, who held the joint lead after an opening 65 at the Masters and remained in contention before a closing 74 left him tied seventh, six shots behind Jon Rahm.

Hovland (25) had just 25 putts as he plotted his way around Harbour Town and insisted he learned a lot from his experience at Augusta National. “I didn’t putt it as good the last three rounds last week as I did the first round, which obviously is hard to do,” said Hovland, who led by a shot from Brian Harman and by two from Joel Dahmen, Scot Stallings, Matt Fitzpatrick and Zach Johnson. “I hit it OK, but I didn’t hit it as great as I did the first round.

“But I took a big lesson from not short-siding myself as much last week because out there on that golf course on some of those pins, I got a little too greedy and I missed it in the wrong spots, and I just can’t allow myself to do that.

“So this week I’m just trying to play a bit more, not conservatively, but making sure that I hit more greens, centre of the greens, and can lean on my putter.

“And if I do miss a green, I feel like my short game’s in a good spot where I can make an up-and-down.”

Power turned in two-over par before coming home in 39 after racking up a triple-bogey seven at the ninth.

He bogeyed the 13th, then found water from the tee to drop another shot at the 194-yard 15th before following a birdie two from three feet at the 17th with a seven at the last. His approach finished on the shore of Calibogue Sound and took five more shots to get down.

