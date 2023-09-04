Shane Lowry makes European Ryder Cup team as captain Luke Donald reveals his six wildcard picks

Offaly ace joins Rory McIlroy for battle with USA in Rome at end of September

Tommy Fleetwood is one of the six Team Europe wildcard picks for the 2023 Ryder Cup

Shane Lowry has been included as one of Team Europe's wildcard picks for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Shane Lowry has been named as one of Team Europe captain Luke Donald’s wildcard picks for this month’s Ryder Cup showdown with the USA in Rome.

The Offaly native described himself as “incredibly proud” to make the cut, alongside Rory McIlroy for the big tee off at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.

First to be named was England’s Tommy Fleetwood.

Next to be announced was Austrian ace Sepp Straka who will be competing in his first Ryder Cup.

The third pick was another Englishman, the experienced Justin Rose, who will be taking part in his sixth such event.

Pick number four arrived in the shape of Offaly native Lowry and the fifth pick was announced as another Ryder Cup debutant, Sweden’s Nicolai Hojgaard.

The final pick is another Ryder Cup first-time in Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg.

The six wildcard picks will join McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Robert MacIntyre, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick in Europe’s attempt to wrestle the trophy back from the United States.

The matchplay tournament begins on Friday September 29 and in the singles round on Sunday October 1.

On This Day In History - September 4th