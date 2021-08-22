Shane Lowry looking forward to All-Ireland hurling final after sizzling 62 at Northern Trust

Shane Lowry will have a chance to watch the All-Ireland hurling final today after he fired a career-low nine-under 62 in the Northern Trust to take a massive step towards winning an automatic Ryder Cup berth.

The final round has been postponed to Monday due to the expected arrival of Hurricane Henri today, but Lowry is happy to wait after his sensational round left him tied for sixth on 13-under par, just three strokes behind world No 1 Jon Rahm and Australia's Cameron Smith, who shot a 60 to the Spaniard's 67 to join him at the top of the leaderboard.

Smith and Rahm lead by one stroke on 16-under from South African Erik van Rooyen, who also shot a 62.

But Lowry's round - which equalled his career-low on the European Tour and set a new low in the US – is well placed to strike for his first win since the 2019 Open Championship as he looks to prolong his FedEx Cup campaign and move out of the European Ryder Cup hotseat reserved for the man ranked ninth in the race for nine automatic places.

"Obviously the score," Lowry told Sky Sports when asked what had pleased him most about a round featuring an eagle, eight birdies and just one bogey on a day when he hit the ball so close the longest putt he had to hole was an 11 footer at the 13th.

"Just how I played. I said to my manager, Brian, yesterday that I missed a short putt on the 12 yesterday to get to five-under for my round, and then I bogeyed the next, an easy par-5. I feel like that is the way my golf is going, and that's been killing my momentum. But I just kept it going today.

"You just have to keep going and keep grinding it out, keep believing in yourself and believing you are doing the right things. I hit the ball so close today, I kept on putting it in the fairway and hitting it close. I didn't really go for too much, just played sensible golf and hit it very close and hit some good wedges. That was an eight iron pretty stiff on the last, and I stiffed it on 17 as well."

Ranked 66th in the FedEx Cup standings, he must be inside the top 70 to contest next week's BMW Championship, while only the top 25 will tee it up in the Tour Championship at East Lake.

"It was a nice round of golf, and I am chuffed because I have a lot to play for this week," he said. "I need to make it to next week, and I want to make it through to Atlanta, and I need to make some more Ryder Cup points. So there is an awful lot to play for this week, and I am very happy with that.

"I have been playing good golf for a while, and to finish a round off was nice, especially after a really bad bogey on 14. I laid the sod over a wedge shot and came up 10-yards short of the green. But I'm just pleased. I'm pleased I am up there on the leaderboard."

He will get to watch the action at Croke Park today between Limerick and Cork, which will be a welcome distraction during the 24-hour delay for the final round.

"We have a day off tomorrow, which works out well for me because the All-Ireland Hurling final is on and we will be able to watch that on TV," he said. "Monday is going to be a bit windy and rainy, so who knows what will happen."

The Offaly man will likely be cheering for JP McManus' Limerick rather than Cork, but he's likely not too perturbed and just concerned about rounding off a good week with a rash of Ryder Cup points as he sits in the hot seat at ninth in the standings.

"I will be fine," he said of his Sunday plans. "I have some good friends in the city, so I am sure we will watch the game and go and have lunch. If you are going to have a day off, there are worse cities to be stuck in than New York. I don't want anyone feeling sorry for me or us. We have it good."

An Irish pub visit was ruled out, however.

"Well, no. I will stay away from those."

Seamus Power shot a one-under 70 to share 40th on five-under-par with Rory McIlroy, who posted a 66.

The Waterford man was projected to fall from 73rd to 77th in the FedEx Cup standings, meaning he will miss the second Playoff event next week unless he can find a low final round and move closer to the top 25.

McIlroy is set to fall from 29th to 26th, and while he made six birdies in his 66, he remains level par for the par-fives after another bogey six on Saturday.

He even suggested he may start laying up on the three-shot holes from now on.

"I did this in 2014 a lot," McIlroy said. "I put it in position on the fairway, and I'd be thinking 3, and I'd make 5 or 6, and I feel like I'm sort of doing that again. So it's almost like just don't be too greedy; play for your 4.

"The thing is, as well, with how some of the green complexes are on par 5s, especially, because it's a par 5 green, you miss it on the wrong side, and it's just really tough."

He has made 16 birdies, more than enough to challenge the leaders. But seven bogeys and a triple bogey have left him in the pack.

"Got off to a better start today obviously and still didn't play par 5s well," he said. "I played the par 5s at even-par or 1-over for the week. You start to play those a bit better, and the score all of a sudden goes from, whatever I'm at, 6-under, to double digits, at least, and you're in the golf tournament.

"So that was really the difference. I've putted well the last couple of days, and I made enough birdies — I think I've made 16 birdies for the week. Just a few too many mistakes.”