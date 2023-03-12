Shane Lowry looking for big finish as impressive Scottie Scheffler moves two clear at Sawgrass

Shane Lowry plays his shot from the 16th tee during the third round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Shane Lowry is looking forward to testing Sunday conditions so he can make a final-round move and win some valuable FedEx Cup points in The Players Championship at Sawgrass

The Offaly man made the two-over cut on the mark after a nervous wait for play to finish on Saturday morning.

He then carded a four-under 68 to move up to 47th on two-under as world number two Scottie Scheffler shot a superb, seven-under 65 to lead by two shots from Australia's Min Woo Lee, who shot 66 on 14-under.

After playing alongside Tom Hoge, who fired a course record 10-under 62 to go into the final round just six shots off the lead, Lowry is hoping to fire his lowest round of the week on Sunday

"It was quite easy out there today," Lowry admitted. "Taking nothing away from Tom, but my four-under doesn't feel great.

"I know where I am on the leaderboard and I knew I needed six or seven-(under) to make a dent in that and I didn't do it.

"I played nicely today, pretty happy. I just didn't really hole anything again. I was nice to hole that one at the last."

Lowry was pleased to make the cut after Friday's weather took the sting out of the course, leading to a glut of low scores.

"To be honest, I was gonna go pack my suitcase at 9 o'clock and then a couple of players made doubles to give us a chance," Lowry explained. "So I said to myself around 9:30, I better go get ready to play and came out here.

"Obviously, Eric Cole had a chance on the last to make birdie, but it was 40 feet. If he had holed that, it would have been a big disappointment. It just goes to show you. It was nice to make it and nice to shoot a decent score.

"Hopefully, it's a little bit harder tomorrow and I can go out and move up the leaderboard a little bit.

"I'll try and shoot the best score I can. FedEx Cup points all mean something at the end of the year and hopefully, I can go out and get as many as I can."

After Rory McIlroy missed the cut and Jon Rahm withdrew with illness, Scheffler needs a three-way tie for fifth or better to recapture the number one spot from the Spaniard.

But the reigning Masters champion insists he's only got eyes for the title.

"I think the ranking is just an algorithm," Scheffler said after finishing birdie-par-birdie to lead by two from Lee. "For me, I would much rather win the tournament than get back to No. 1 in the world.

"So that will be my focus going into tomorrow is just going out and having a solid round of golf, and the rankings will be the rankings."

Australia's Cameron Davis sits alone in third on 10-under after a 67, four shots behind Scheffler, with English duo Tommy Fleetwood and Aaron Rai five shots behind in a tie for fourth with Chad Ramey and South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout on nine-under.

While Fleetwood shot 65, Rai had a wonderful finish to match his compatriot, sandwiching a hole-in-one at the iconic 17th between birdies at the 16th and 18th.