Shane Lowry looking at the positives as he moves up the leaderboard with 68 at US Open

Shane Lowry was looking at the positives after a swings-and-roundabouts 68 saw him move into the middle of the pack in the US Open at a sun-kissed Los Angeles Country Club.

The Offaly man feels he hasn't quite been rewarded for his good play this year and he had mixed feelings about his round after racing to the turn in four-under-par only to play the tough back nine in two-over.

"Pleasing, but could have been better, you know, like most of my days this year," Lowry said. "Obviously got to four-under after nine and I was pretty happy with myself.

"I thought the leaders are not playing until very late. Might get a bit tougher than we're going to get it, so I thought if I could shoot a score - two-under wasn't what I had in mind, but still decent."

Lowry and playing partner Tommy Fleetwood were targeting 65s and the 2019 Open champion looked on course to pull it off when he birdied the second and third from inside four feet.

He made a 10-footer for par at the sixth and a 12-footer for par at the seventh to keep the round going, then birdied the par-five eighth and almost stiffed his tee shot at the par-three ninth to turn in four-under 31.

He was up to tied 12th on two-under-par but the back nine remains a beast and he mixed bogeys at the 10th (where he spun off the green), 11th and 16th with a lone birdie at the 14th for his 68.

"I'm pretty happy, but two better and I'd be standing here pretty chuffed with myself because I think it's going to play quite difficult for the leaders later this afternoon," Lowry said.

"It's kind of one of those rounds where I got off to a great start, I holed some great par putts in the early part or middle of the front nine and, then I had a lovely birdie on nine to go four under for the day and you feel like, you know, you're off and running.

"You feel like you've got a low score, and I hit a couple of bad shots in the back nine and that's quite costly out here. And I paid the price, I suppose. It was one of those days where I probably should have been better. But two under is still a decent score."