Shane Lowry likely needs Ryder Cup wildcard as he faces missed cut in Prague

Shane Lowry plays his second shot on the 17th hole during Day One of the D+D Real Czech Masters. Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Shane Lowry looks set to miss the cut in the D+D Real Czech Masters, which will leave him needing a Ryder Cup wildcard from captain Luke Donald.

The 2019 Open champion carded a second successive one-under 71 at Albatross Golf Resort in Prague.

But at two-under-par, the Offaly man (36) was tied for 67th with only the top 65 and ties making the cut.

After failing to make the FedEx Cup playoffs on the PGA Tour, ending his hopes of winning one of three spots via the World Points List, Lowry had a chance to qualify automatically for Rome via the European Points list.

He needed a win and another top finish either this week or in next week’s Omega European Masters in Switzerland to avoid needing a pick for the second Ryder Cup in a row.

He was one-over par for his second round through 12 holes, but while he birdied the fourth (his 13th) from 25 feet and the sixth from four feet to get to two-under for the tournament, he missed a six-footer for a birdie four at the 639-yard ninth.

The Clara man is considered a certainty by most pundits for a captain’s pick but should he miss the cut in Prague, he will be under pressure to produce a convincing performance next week.

Padraig Harrington, who admits his hopes of a wildcard are slim, made five birdies in a four-under 68 to move into the top 30.

At five-under-par, he was seven strokes behind Dane Nicolai Hojgaard, who shot 67 to claim the clubhouse lead on 12-under-par, one stroke ahead of England’s Matt Wallace, who shot a nine-under 63.

Swedish rookie Ludvig Aberg did his hopes of a wildcard no harm by carding a 67 to move up to tied third with England’s Todd Clements on 10-under.

Ryder Cup vice-captain Edoardo Molinari shot 69 to share fifth with overnight leader Sami Valmaki of Finland, who was just starting his second round.

Scotland’s Robert Macintyre started the week holding down the third automatic spot via the European Points list.

But he had work to do in the second round with three of his rivals - Poland’s Adrian Meronk (69), France’s Victor Perez (68) and Germany’s Yannick Paul (70) - two strokes ahead of him in tied eighth on eight-under through 36 holes.