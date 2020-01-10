Shane Lowry lies four shots off lead in Hong Kong Open

Shane Lowry lies four shots off the lead following a second round 66 at the Hong Kong Open.

The Offaly native trails Wade Ormsby who currently tops the leaderboard on 131 after opening rounds of 65 and 66.

Lowry improved on his opening round of 69 to share third position with eleven other golfers on five-under par, but he will target a bigger improvement over the weekend in a field lacking star names.

Tony Finau, at one-under, is the only other player in the top 50 involved in the tournament at the Hong Kong Golf CLub.

