Shane Lowry of Ireland waves at the 18th green as he finishes his round

A stunning second round of 65 has catapulted Shane Lowry into the lead on -10 after two days at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The Offalyman carded a flawless 65 with birdies at the 1st, 5th, 11th, 13th and 15th and an eagle sandwiched in between on the par-five 14th to take command alongside John Catlin and Sam Horsfield.

Overnight leader Rory McIlroy was a shot further back after adding a 70 to his 65 yesterday.

More to follow...