Shane Lowry in fight to make the cut after slow start at RBC Heritage

Shane Lowry had a tough opening day at the RBC Heritage in Harbour Town, carding a three over par 74.

The Open champion got off to a slow start that proved his undoing, recording three bogeys in his first five holes - and 13 straight pars thereafter. Lowry made bogey at the Par 5 second and fifth, and also on the par four third, which left him three over and in a tie for 136 after day one.

Rory McIlroy is in a tie for 103 after a +1 opening round.

Ian Poulter made a strong start, carding seven under par for an early share of the lead.

Poulter was in the fifth group out on the course at Hilton Head, signing for a blemish-free 64.

The Englishman finished tied for 29th at last week's Charles Schwab Challenge, the tour's first tournament back after the coronavirus shutdown, and turned in an even better round.

The 44-year-old, who won the last of his three PGA titles in 2018, had shared his discomforting COVID-19 Test on Twitter on Wednesday, but will be glad he put himself through the process.

He said: "Anytime you shoot seven under par on this golf course, it's a pretty solid day. It's a great course. I love coming here. It's a fiddly, testy, tricky golf course."

His playing partner Sebastian Munoz also fared well, sitting one stroke back on six under, with American Mark Hubbard matched Poulter's 64.

Sheffield's Matthew Fitzpatrick was in a chasing pack on five under, alongside Jordan Spieth.

Online Editors