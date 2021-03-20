Shane Lowry in contention at Honda Classic after second round 66 

Ireland’s Shane Lowry is in contention with a share of fifth place at the halfway stage of the Honda Classic at Palm Beach Gardens in Florida.
The British Open champion shot a strong four-under 66 to follow his opening round 67 to go to seven-under, five shots behind Aaron Wise.
Lowry had a tame front nine with a birdie and a bogey before making gains at the 10th, 12th and 16th holes, dropped a shot on the short 17th but finished in style with an eagle on the par-five last, where he chipped in from 42 feet.
Wise shot his second successive 64 to be three shots clear of fellow American Brandon Hagy – who had the day’s best round with a 62 – and first-round leader Matt Jones (61-70).
England’s Tom Lewis is the only Briton left in the field, with a 66 taking him to even par, 12 off the pace.
Lee Westwood, second in last week’s Players Championship, missed the cut after rounds of 70-78, as did fellow Englishman Ian Poulter (71-72).
