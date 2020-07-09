Shane Lowry in contention after opening round in Ohio

Matt Kuchar of the United States, Davis Love III of the United States and Shane Lowry of Ireland talk during the first round of the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Shane Lowry carded an encouraging three-under round of 69 on the opening day of the Workday Charity Open, leaving him just three shots off early clubhouse leader Adam Hadwin.

The Offaly man registered four birdies, an eagle and three bogeys during his round to keep in sight of the Canadian.

Hadwin birdied his final hole to grab the early lead while Brooks Koepka, who had not competed since his caddie tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks ago, struggled.

Hadwin began his round with a bogey at the par-four 10th but was flawless the rest of the way, as he shot a six-under-par 66 to sit one shot clear of compatriot Nick Taylor and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

World No 5 Justin Thomas (68) made three late birdies to finish two shots behind Hadwin, while Viktor Hovland (69) was a further shot adrift after capping his round in style with six birdies in his final eight holes.

Koepka (74) began on the back nine and struggled initially as he reached the turn at five over after a double-bogey at the par-four 18th.

Meanwhile, Gavin Moynihan sat four strokes off Dutch clubhouse leader Juist Looten at the Austrian Open after a three-under 69 while Robin Dawson hit 76 and Niall Kearney 78.

Online Editors