Shane Lowry hops on private jet to a make third round after returning home thinking he would miss cut

Shane Lowry left the competition assuming he would not be playing over the weekend.

Shane Lowry was forced to charter a private jet to make his third round tee time at the Wyndham Championship having left the course presuming he would miss the cut.

Lowry was eight shots back from the lead and in a tie for 64th on the conclusion of his second round on Friday, looking destined to miss out for the weekend. But a late change in the cut line meant he snuck in under the cut for the weekend.

A delay in play due to inclement weather meant there were hours between when Lowry had finished his round at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, to head to his home in Florida, and when he learned he would indeed sneak into the weekend.

A relieved Lowry posted a picture of a chartered private jet on Twitter this morning, captioned with: “My lift to round three” with a laughing emoji, clearly feeling mild embarrassment for his error.

Lowry comfortably made his tee time with the flight taking just 90 minutes.

Lowry teed off at 4.20pm Irish time this afternoon and could still make his presence felt in the tournament with a strong showing on Saturday and Sunday as he is eight shots back from the leaders at -9.

Trevor Immelman, South African golfer and commentator, joked under Lowry’s post that “At least this way we know they won’t lose your clubs.”

There was consternation for Lowry before he swung a club this week as his clubs were lost on a flight earlier in the week.

Lowry issued an online message on Tuesday to Dublin Airport asking if they could locate his golf bag, but was told they were in O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.

The Offaly man later posted a photo on Twitter holding his clubs aloft in triumph, having been reunited with his bag.

