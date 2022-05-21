Shane Lowry hoping for final flourish after difficult Saturday at PGA Championship

Shane Lowry in action at the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SHANE Lowry is looking forward to signing off with his low round of the week after getting the worst of the weather for the third day running to remain in the pack at the US PGA Championship at a wet and windy Southern Hills.

The Clara man, who has the longest active cut streak in the majors with 12 in a row, made two birdies and three bogeys in a one-over 71 to share 36th in the clubhouse on three-over par, four shots behind Webb Simpson, who set a one-under target with a stunning 65.

“It was okay,” said Lowry, who bogeyed the par-three eighth to turn in one-over, then followed a birdie at the 12th with back to back bogeys after visiting greenside sand at the 15th and 16th before picking up a shot by splashing out to six feet at the driveable 17th.

“I wanted to go out and try to shoot two-under. I felt like if I could get to par or even under par, I might have a bit of a sniff going into tomorrow with the way the conditions are.

“It was just so hard trying to hit it close and so hard to make birdies. Then I made a couple sloppy bogeys coming in.

"I think a great goal for tomorrow would be to get back into red figures for the tournament.

"So four-under, that would be a good score for me tomorrow. If I can go out and shoot a decent score and get something out of the week, I’ll be really happy."

Lowry got the worst of the weather for all three rounds but he refused to make excuses.

“I stood up on the first and I think I had about 80 yards to the flag yesterday and I had to 210 yards this morning so that was a bit of an eye-opener straight away,” he joked.

"It’s been a grind and a battle. I’m not going to stand here and make excuses. It was quite frustrating sitting at home and watching the golf yesterday afternoon, I have to say. But it is what it is.

“You take the rough with the smooth and you kind of move on. Obviously 80-odd guys in the field that got the bad side of the draw and I’m one of them.

"It’s disappointing and hard to win a major from the bad side of the draw. But some guys up there were on my side of the draw so it wasn’t undoable.”

As for his streak of 12 cuts made in a row in majors, one more than Jon Rahm, he said: “I wouldn’t be looking at 12 cuts, I’d be looking at one win in the last 12. I’d take 11 missed cuts and a win any time.”

Tiger Woods limped to his highest round since suffering serious leg injuries in a car crash 15 months ago when he signed for a nine-over par 79.

PGA champion at Southern Hills in 2007, he bogeyed the second, then dropped nine shots in eight holes to lie joint last in the 79-man field on 12-over.

He made a 13-footer for par at the first but found water from the second tee, then triple bogeyed the par-three sixth after finding more water from the tee and missing the green with his third from the drop zone.

He then bogeyed the seventh before making five bogeys in a row in a major for the first time in his career before getting a shot back at the 15th.

Asked if the quick overnight turnaround made it difficult for him to get ready in time to cope with cool, rainy conditions in Tulsa, he said: “Well, it's not bad. I just didn't play well. I didn't hit the ball very well, and got off to not the start I needed to get off to.

“I thought I hit a good tee shot down two and ended up in the water, and just never really got any kind of momentum on my side.”

On his run of nine dropped shots in eight holes from the sixth, and five bogeys in a row from the ninth, he said: “Well, I couldn't get off the bogey train there, or other train, too.

“As I said, I just didn't — I didn't do anything right. I didn't hit many good shots. Consequently I ended up with a pretty high score.”

Woods highest score in a major remains the 10-over 81 he posted in high winds in the third round of The Open at Muirfield in 2002.

Requiring ice baths and physical therapy between rounds to help mobilise his right leg, which held together by pins and screws, he hoped to be ready for the final round.

“Well, I'm sore,” he said. “I know that is for a fact. We'll do some work and see how it goes.”