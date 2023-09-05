Shane Lowry: ‘Hopefully I can go to Rome and show people what I’m made of’

Shane Lowry of Ireland during a media conference in advance of the Horizon Irish Open Golf Championship at The K Club

Shane Lowry admits he has a point to prove over the next two weeks as he looks to win a second Horizon Irish Open and successfully defend the BMW PGA before seeing Ryder Cup revenge in Rome.

With Ryder Cup qualification hanging over him all season, the Clara man (36) has yet to hit top form.

But he believes this week’s Irish Open at the sun-splashed K Club, where he’s joined by teammates Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton, could be “one of the best ever”.

And with Donald receiving criticism from some quarters for picking Lowry, the 2019 Open champion is doubly determined to justify his selection.

“Is it a weight lifted off my shoulders? Probably a little bit,” he said of his wild card nod. “But I feel it's something that I've obviously wanted to achieve since the start of the year, but I only feel like the job is only half done now.

“I want to go there and I want to be a part of a winning team. That's, that's what means most to me this year.

"And I think if I'm a part of a winning team, and a few weeks' time on that 18th green in Rome, that will make me a happy man.”

He added: “My form probably has not been the greatest, but in some of the bigger events, I've played some of my best golf, and there's nothing bigger than the Ryder Cup, and hopefully I can go to Rome and show people what I'm made of.”

As for Europe’s chances, Lowry reckons the US has its work cut out given Europe’s mixture of youth and experience and the desire to avenge that 19-9 defeat in Wisconsin.

“I think we're going to be an integrated, bonded group of players and we will take a lot of beating,” he said.