Shane Lowry has won for the first time since 2019. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Shane Lowry has ended his three-year winless run with a sublime victory at the BMW Championship at Wentworth.

Despite playing some of the best golf of his career over the last 12 months, Lowry was without a win since his memorable triumph at the 2019 Open Championship.

However, he surged to victory on a memorable Sunday after being pushed all the way by Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, who finished one shot off the Offaly golfer.

McIlroy had an eagle putt to force a playoff come up one inch short, sending Lowry into an emotional celebration.

Lowry entered the day on -10, two shots off the lead, and issued a serious statement of intent with an eagle at the par 5 fourth. He then surged up the leaderboard with four birdies in a six-hole span, picking up shots at the 7th, 8th, 10th and 12th.

The birdie blitz brought Lowry into a share of the lead with Rahm on -16, but the Offaly golfer suffered a wobble at the penultimate hole.

His wayward drive down the right landed in the trees, and he had to scramble to make a crucial par.

That set him up nicely for the par 5 18th, with Lowry making a birdie there to claim a one-shot win overall.

McIlroy pushed Lowry all the way, coming up one shot short in a tie for second with Rahm. The Northern Irishman missed a key birdie putt at the 17th, and although he picked up a shot at the 18th, it wasn't enough.