Shane Lowry has work to do at Heritage as Walker eyes fairytale victory following serious illness

Shane Lowry endured another frustrating day on the greens before a closing birdie gave him hope for the weekend in the RBC Heritage.

After making only one birdie putt outside 12 feet, the 2019 Open champion could only smile wryly on the 18th green as a 23-footer dropped into the hole for birdie.

It helped Lowry add a two-under 69 to his opening 70 to share 46th on three-under.

But he’s nine shots behind fairytale leader Jimmy Walker (44), who shot a second successive 65 to lead by three strokes from world number two Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele on 12-under-par.

On a day when Seamus Power added a 72 to his opening 77 to miss his second cut in his last four outings, 2016 US PGA champion Walker continued his amazing comeback from serious illness.

After taking blood tests in 2017, he turned out to be positive for mononucleosis, West Nile virus, two types of bacterial pneumonia and Lyme disease.

As a result, he lost his game and his confidence and even developed the yips.

The Texan decided to call it a day after last year’s Valero Texas Open.

He enjoyed playing with friends, drinking a few beers and mowing the lawn.

But the defection of a host of PGA Tour players to LIV Golf saw him jump from 65th to 50th in the career earnings list, giving him the chance to take up a one-year exemption for the 2022-23 season.

“It was a pretty easy decision, honestly, I was 50th, and if I didn't play, I'd never get it again,” Walker said. “I just wouldn't. So, when it happened, it was kind of like, wow, this is incredible.

“I remember going into the first tournament. Should I go practice? Should I just go out and start winging it? We winged it, and I played pretty damn good that first week. I think I led the field in birdies. It's like, where has this been?”

He’s ranked 143rd in the FedExCup standings after making just four of 12 cuts. But he’s still got belief.

‘’I'm still a competitor, I still want to win, I still want to have all those feels and have all that built inside me,” Walker said. “And I mean, that doesn't change, right?

“I want it bad. So that's the bottom line.”

Walker wasn’t the only major winner to play well.

Recently crowned Masters champion Jon Rahm carded a bogey-free, seven-under 64 to move up to tied 18th on six-under.

Meanwhile, at the LPGA Tour's LOTTE Championship in Hawaii, Stephanie Meadow shot a level par 72 in the third round to lie tied 47th on one-over par.

She's eight strokes behind sponsor's invitee, Yu Jin Sung (22) who overcame high winds at Hoakalei Country Club and chiseled out a one-under 71 to retain the lead and her hopes of winning LPGA Tour membership.

The Korean leads by a shot on nine-under from Australian rookie Grace Kim, Epson Tour graduate Linnea Strom and the in-form major champion, Georgia Hall of England.

Leona Maguire is resting before the opening Major of the season next week, The Chevron Championship at The Woodlands.