Shane Lowry has won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship following stirring comeback

Lowry claimed his fourth European Tour title - and first since the 2015 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational - with a one-shot victory as he finished with an 18 under par score of 270.

The pair were tied on the 18th tee, but Sterne's wayward approach to the final green saw Lowry win the first Rolex Series event of 2019 with a birdie.

Lowry had an overnight lead of three shots but that was quickly wiped out as the Irishman faltered and Sterne played the first nine holes in 31.

Sterne had a four-shot lead after 11 holes, but two bogeys cost him dear as Lowry fought back with birdies on 12 and 13.

Holland's Joost Luiten finished third three shots behind Lowry, with Louis Oosthuizen fourth and Soren Kjeldsen fifth.

"I didn't think I had that in me today," said a relieved Lowry on the 18th green.

"How hard I fought, the putts I holed. The two shots into the last, I mean...Oh God I am so happy.

"It means everythging. I slept ok last night but I woke up a couple of times with all sorts going through my head. I could visualise this little one (his daughter) running around on a par three in the middle of the night. That's how mental this game is.

"I am over the moon and so thankful to everyone who has helped me, my family..my mum and dad are at home and I am sure they are over the moon. My granny, my wife and daughter. It's been a long, tough, couple of years on the golf course."

