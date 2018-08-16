Shane Lowry has posted a one-under-par round of 69 on Day One of the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina.

Shane Lowry gets off to slow start at Wyndham Championship as he bids to keep PGA Tour card

Lowry enters the tournament in good form after last weekend's T-12th finish at the PGA Championship, which was his third straight top 15 finish since bringing his brother Alan in to carry his bag in place of long-time caddie Dermot Byne.

The Offaly golfer needs to finish in the top 125 on the PGA Tour money list to keep his card for next season, with his exemption for winning the 2015 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational running out this week.

Lowry is currently just outside that mark and will likely need a top five finish at the Wyndham Championship to achieve his goal, but despite a solid under par round today, he is facing an uphill struggling.

Brandt Snedeker is ten shots better off after shooting a round of 59 to finish on -11, which gives the American a five shot lead currently. Lowry is just five strokes off the top five, but currently is in a tie for 43th with plenty of players still on the course so he will have a lot of ground to make up tomorrow.

