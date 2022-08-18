Shane Lowry gets motoring early in BMW as he targets FedEx Cup

Shane Lowry reacts to his tee-shot on the third hole during the first round of the BMW Championship. Photo: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sport

Shane Lowry motored to his lowest opening round since April as he chases BMW Championship victory and a chance to trouser the $17 million FedEx Cup bonanza.

He was frustrated to finish a great day with a three-putt bogey at the last in the penultimate Playoff event.

But at 37th in the standings, he needs a big week to make the top-30 who contest next week’s season-ending Tour Championship and his five-under 66 gives him a great platform to make it to Atlanta for the first time with a chance to win the jackpot.

“I’m pretty happy,” said Lowry, who birdied the fourth, 10th and 12th, drained an outrageous 57-footer for eagle at the 14th, then stiffed his approach to the 17th before three-putting the last from 55 feet.

“Obviously a smelly finish, and lunch is not going to taste as nice after that. But I feel like over the last month or so I’ve been struggling to get off to good starts in tournaments. It was nice to shoot five-under today and get myself in the tournament pretty quickly. Hopefully I can go out and keep playing the golf I am and keep shooting good scores and give myself a chance this weekend.”

Given a 33.2pc chance by the PGA Tour’s statistical model of qualifying for East Lake, Lowry played alongside 36th-ranked Séamus Power, who was three-over for the day after dropping four shots in a four-hole stretch around the turn before rallying with birdies at the 12th, 15th and 16th for a level-par 71 that left him tied 39th.

Lowry was tied third in the clubhouse with Harold Varner and Justin Thomas, two shots behind Keegan Bradley, whose seven-under 64 gave him a one-shot lead over Adam Scott.

While Power was projected to fall to 43rd in the FedEx Cup list, Lowry would move up to 16th if he ties for third but he’s looking for more. “I’d love to get to East Lake, but I also want to get to East Lake with a chance to do something special,” Lowry said. “So I need a really good finish this week and hopefully that will put me not too far off the leader going into next week, and then you never know what could happen.”

In the D+D Real Czech Masters in Prague, David Carey, Cormac Sharvin and Gavin Moynihan opened with one-under 71s to share 55th at Albatross Golf Resort, seven shots behind South Africa’s Louis de Jager, whose eight-under 64 gave him a one-shot lead over Thomas Pieters as Paul Dunne shot 76.

At the Challenge Tour’s Dormy Open in Sweden, The Island’s Paul McBride made five birdies and chipped in from 25 yards for an eagle two to card a five-under 67 and share fifth place, just three shots behind Finland’s Lauri Ruuska.

Kinsale’s John Murphy, 29th in the race for 20 DP World Tour cards, and 34th-ranked Ruaidhri McGee were tied 73rd after level-par 72s with Holywood’s Tom McKibbin, 15th in the Road to Mallorca, 96th after a 73.

Meanwhile, Laytown and Bettystown’s Cian Geraghty opened with a five-under 67 to lead the 112th Irish PGA Championship by two shots from Brian McElhinney, Richard Weldon and Neil O’Briain at Carne Golf Links’ Wild Atlantic Dunes course.

In Donegal, host Paul McGinley was in a five-way tie for second, just a shot behind leader Steen Tinning of Denmark, after opening with a two-under 69 in the Irish Legends presented by McGinley Foundation at Rosapenna’s Old Tom Morris Links.

BMW Championship, live, Sky Sports, 5.0pm

Czech Masters, live, Sky Sports, Midday