Shane Lowry got his 2019 season off to the perfect start at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, carding a sublime 62 to lead the field on ten under par.

Shane Lowry gets 2019 off to blistering start in Abu Dhabi after tying course record with opening round 62

The European Tour event boasts an impressive field, with world number two Brooks Koepka and world number three Dustin Johnson both taking part. However, it is Lowry who hit the front after one of the rounds of his career. The 31-year-old made ten birdies and eight pars in a flawless round, which will give him huge confidence as he embarks on a crucial year in his career.

After a tough couple of years, Lowry has targeted a place at the 2020 Ryder Cup, with the European team to be captained by his good friend Padraig Harrington. Lowry has yet to compete at the event, and is looking for a strong 2019 season to position himself well ahead of qualifying in 2020.

Lowry got off to the perfect start in Abu Dhabi, recording a birdie at the opening three holes before picking up shots at the seventh and eighth to make the turn at -5.

He enjoyed a similarly brilliant back nine, with birdies at 12, 13, 15 and 16 leaving him on nine under as he played the par 5 18th.

Lowry's eagle putt came up just short, but he was able to tap in for birdie to finish with a sensational 62, which currently has him three strokes in front with the first round still to be completed and as well tying the course record for lowest round at Abu Dhabi golf club,

