Shane Lowry finishes in 11th place as Tony Finau claims Northern Trust title

Ireland's Shane Lowry watches his shot on the 18th green in the final round at The Northern Trust golf tournament at Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, New Jersey

Shane Lowry finished tied for 11th place as Tony Finau took his second PGA Tour title with a playoff win over Cameron Smith at The Northern Trust.

The final round of the tournament in New Jersey was pushed into Monday after Hurricane Henri headed towards the north-eastern US coast and the result was delayed as Lowry finished on a one-over round of 72 moved him to 12-under for the tournament.

Finau and Smith, meanwhile, both finished on 20-under.

Australian Smith twice made back-to-back birdies on the back nine to recover after a double bogey on the fifth to card a four-under 67, while Finau went birdie-eagle-birdie on holes 12-14 to help himself to a six-under 65 to grab a share of the lead after 72 holes.

Smith's tee shot on the first playoff hole - the 18th - landed out of bounds, and Finau carded a par four to take the title.

Overnight leader Jon Rahm shot a 69 to finish third, while Alex Noren, Tom Hoge and Justin Thomas were tied for fourth on 15 under.

Lee Westwood was tied for 27th on nine under, a shot ahead of Ian Poulter and two ahead of Rory McIlroy.