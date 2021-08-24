Shane Lowry finishes in 11th place as Tony Finau claims Northern Trust title

Shane Lowry finished tied for 11th place as Tony Finau took his second PGA Tour title with a playoff win over Cameron Smith at The Northern Trust.
The final round of the tournament in New Jersey was pushed into Monday after Hurricane Henri headed towards the north-eastern US coast and the result was delayed as Lowry finished on a one-over round of 72 moved him to 12-under for the tournament.
Finau and Smith, meanwhile, both finished on 20-under.
Australian Smith twice made back-to-back birdies on the back nine to recover after a double bogey on the fifth to card a four-under 67, while Finau went birdie-eagle-birdie on holes 12-14 to help himself to a six-under 65 to grab a share of the lead after 72 holes.
Smith's tee shot on the first playoff hole - the 18th - landed out of bounds, and Finau carded a par four to take the title.
Overnight leader Jon Rahm shot a 69 to finish third, while Alex Noren, Tom Hoge and Justin Thomas were tied for fourth on 15 under.
Lee Westwood was tied for 27th on nine under, a shot ahead of Ian Poulter and two ahead of Rory McIlroy.