Shane Lowry eyes 'Irish bragging rights' after finally receiving Golf Writers' Trophy

Shane Lowry finally got his hands on the prestigious Association of Golf Writers’ (AGW) trophy and promised it would not be the last time he won it.

The Open champion spent a long time admiring the names of the previous winners after being presented with the trophy before teeing it up in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic

"It’s a lovely trophy and a great honour, but looking at the names of the guys who’ve won it before me I see my fellow Irish Rory McIlroy there three times, and Padraig Harrington twice," said Lowry.

"So, I’d better win at least once more to get some sort of parity – although three more would be better so I could have the Irish bragging rights!"

Lowry won the top AGW’s top award on the back of his stunning six-shot victory in the 2019 Open at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

The trophy is normally presented at the AGWs annual dinner held during the week of the Open Championship.

However, the cancellation of last year’s Open, and the continued disruption caused by the coronavirus restrictions, meant this week was the first opportunity to actually present Lowry with the gleaming trophy.

The Association of Golf Writers ‘Golf Writers’ trophy was first presented in 1951 and with Lee Westwood last year setting an AGW record in becoming the fourth recipient of the award.

Lowry was among the afternoon starters with Graeme McDowell in Dubai, where 1999 Golf Writers’ Trophy winner Sergio Garcia opened with a six-under 66 to share the early lead with South Africa’s Justin Harding.

The duo were one stroke clear of England’s Paul Casey, Spain’s Adrian Otaegui and Belgium’s Thomas Detry with Ryder Cup skipper Pádraig Harrington tied 37th after a one-under 71.

Read More

Garcia is currently ranked 45th in the world and while he’s outside the nine automatic places for Harrington’s European team, the Dubliner said yesterday they he had no worries about the form of Europe’s record points scorer.

"To be honest, I never worry about Sergio's form," Harrington said. "Sergio, when it comes to The Ryder Cup, he knows what he's doing."

Garcia (41) who won the Sanderson Farms Championship on the PGA Tour last October, was pleased with his 66 alongside PGA champion Collin Morikawa, who shot 71.

The Spaniard, who made his first cut on the European Tour as a 15-year-old, two years before Morikawa was born, insists he still has the drive to succeed.

"The desire's still there," Garcia said. "I think at the end of the day, we're till competitors and obviously, don't get me wrong, I really enjoyed playing with Collin today, but you know, obviously my focus, it's a little bit different than it was with family and getting married and having kids and stuff.

"But that doesn't mean that I'm not a competitor. I still love to compete. I love to practice, try to get better and that's what I try to do all the time. So it's nice to see rounds like one today, because it shows that I'm putting some good work in there and just got to keep doing more of that."

World number five Tyrrell Hatton, who won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship last week, crashed back to earth with a four-over 76.

Online Editors