Shane Lowry comes up short as Spieth claims RBC Heritage after playoff

Shane Lowry agonisingly saw his victory drought extended to 1002 days when he finished a shot outside a playoff for the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head.

Without a win since The Open in 2019, he went into the final round a shot behind Harold Varner III but while he raced into the lead with four birdies in his first 11 holes, a double-bogey at the par-three 14th eventually left him needing a birdie at the 18th to join a playoff with Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay on 13-under par.

He hit a perfect tee shot down the 18th but came up short in sand with his approach and had to make a nine-footer for par and a two-under 69 to finish in a seven-way tie for third with Varner, Cam Davis, JT Poston, Matt Kuchar, Sepp Straka and Cameron Young.

Spieth made two eagles on the front nine and a 10 footer for birdie at the 18th for a five-under 66 to set the target at 13-under.

He was eventually joined in the lead by Cantlay, who birdied the 17th from nine feet to tie but failed with a 15 footer for outright victory at the last and tapped in for a 68 to secure extra holes.

Returning to the 18th for the playoff, Spieth got up and down from sand for par and his 13th PGA Tour win as Cantlay plugged in the same bunker and failed from 35 feet to extend the action.

It was a brave effort from Lowry, who topped his second at the par-five second but got motoring with three birdies in a row from the fourth to tie for the lead.

After making an eight footer at the 185-yard par-three, he chipped to four feet for birdie at the par-five fifth and fired a 167-yard approach to six feet at the sixth.

He then scrambled for pars at the next two holes to turn in 33 before moving a shot clear at the 11th, where he rolled in a 20 footer to get to 14-under.

He was in trouble again after going long in two at the 12th but played a sensational chip to five feet and rapped in the putt.

Spieth birdied the last from 15 feet for a 66 that featured two eagle threes on the front nine to get within one of Lowry.

But while the Clara man got up and down from 99 yards at the 13th, celebrating with a clenched fist as his six footer dropped for par, a double-bogey five at the dangerous 198-yard 14th proved fatal.

Left in a sandy area from the tee, his pitch lost its spin on a downslope and ran through the green into the water.

That left him a shot behind Spieth in a seven-way tie for second on 12-under but he couldn’t find the birdie he needed coming home.

He had chances too but failed to birdie the par-five 15th, then missed a 16 footer at the 16th and a nine footer after a glorious nine-iron to the par-three 17th. Graeme McDowell made five birdies in a three-under 68 to finish tied 21st on eight-under.