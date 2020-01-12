Shane Lowry claims second place at Hong Kong Open following stellar final round

Shane Lowry had to settle for second place at the Hong Kong Open despite a strong final round of 64.

Shane Lowry had to settle for second place at the Hong Kong Open despite a strong final round of 64.

The Open champion carded a six-under-par round to finish four strokes behind Australian Wade Ormsby, whose 66 saw him take home the top prize on -17.

Lowry came into Sunday six shots behind the leader, but couldn't have done any more in pursuit of victory.

He started strongly, making birdie at the first and fourth holes before catching fire on the back nine.

Further birdies at the 10th and 12th were followed by an eagle at the 13th, but Lowry hit a bump with his sole bogey of the day at the 15th.

He carded one more birdie at the 16th to finish on -13 for the tournament and a very impressive second-place showing.

Online Editors