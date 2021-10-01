Shane Lowry back in contention at Dunhill Links Championship with five-under round at Kingsbarns

Shane Lowry is back in contention at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland

Shane Lowry got back to his best in today’s second round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Kingsbarns to put himself in contention going into the weekend.

The 2019 British Open champion finished Friday’s round four shots off the pace after a solid round of five-under 67.

Also four shots off the pace on -6 is Kinsale’s John Murphy who recorded a second round of 69 also at Kingsbarns.

At Carnoustie, Paul Dunne had a disappointing day, hitting a three-over round of 75 to leave him on -2 for the tournament.

Pádraig Harrington had another day to forget, echoing yesterday's round of 75 at Carnoustie with another round of 75 at Kingsbarns to finish the day on six over.

Meanwhile, twice winner Tyrrell Hatton overcame three bogeys on a frustrating back nine to card a two-under 70 and take a one-shot lead.

The Englishman started the day at eight-under and looked in control with two early birdies before tough windy conditions saw him bogey the 10th, 13th and 16th holes at Kingsbarns, ending the day on 10-under for the tournament.

Compatriot Daniel Gavins sank an eagle on the par-five 14th to move into second place with a four-under 68 at Carnoustie, while former Masters champion Danny Willett made the most of a lightning start - two birdies and an eagle in his first three holes - to stand two shots back following a round of 69.

The championship is being held across three courses in rotation over the opening three days - the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns - with the final round to be played at St Andrews.

Tommy Fleetwood, who played alongside Hatton in Europe's Ryder Cup defeat at Whistling Straits last week, carded a one-under 71 that tied him for fifth at seven-under.