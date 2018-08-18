Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington both lose PGA Tour cards after missing cut at Wyndham Championship

Pádraig Harrington and Shane Lowry lost their PGA Tour cards, but Seamus Power faces a nailbiting weekend to discover his fate after he also missed the cut in the Wyndham Championship.

Pádraig Harrington and Shane Lowry lost their PGA Tour cards, but Seamus Power faces a nailbiting weekend to discover his fate after he also missed the cut in the Wyndham Championship.

The West Waterford star (31) is 123rd in the FedEx Cup standings with only the top 125 tomorrow night assured of their PGA Tour cards for next season and a place in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

But after adding a 69 to his opening 74 to miss the cut on three-over par, Power is in danger of being knocked out of the top 125 at the death for the second year running.

Lowry, who needed a top-eight finish to keep his card, missed a seven-footer for birdie at his final hole, carding a second successive 69 to miss the three-under par cut by one stroke.

The Offaly man will concentrate on Europe for the rest of this year and try to get back into the world's top 50 by year's end, giving him access to all the big world events in 2019.

Harrington may be able to use a one-time exemption for the top-50 on the Career Money list to play in the US next season after he took 33 putts for the second day running in a three over 73 to finishing well down the field on two-over.

Graeme McDowell, who must finish in the top-five to hold on to his playing rights, bogeyed his final hole for a 67 to make the cut on the mark.

But he's 11 shots behind leader Brandt Snedeker, who followed his historic 59 with a 67 to lead by two shots from DA Points, who shot a second successive 64 to keep his hopes of a dream win alive.

Points (41) is one of handful of players threatening to push Power out of the top 125, but at 214th in the FedEx Cup standings, the veteran must win to keep his card.

Power has 377 FedEx Cup points on the board, and while that might be just enough to finish 125th, there's a host of players threatening to ruin his weekend.

They include Nick Taylor, who is tied for 10th as he chases a top-25, and former Masters champion Sergio Garcia, who is ranked 131st in the FedEx Cup standings and needs a top-20 finish to make the Playoffs.

The Spaniard shot a 65 yesterday to lie just five shots behind Snedeker in a tie for fourth with the likes of 133rd-ranked David Hearn, who can make the top 125 with a top-three.

On the European Tour, Scotland's Scott Jamieson shot 63 and England's Paul Waring a 65 to lead the Nordea Masters by two shots on 11-under par from South Africa's Thomas Aiken at Hills Golf Club in Gothenburg.

In Ballymena, nine of Irish golf's 23-strong challenge made the level par cut in the Challenge Tour's Galgorm Resort & Spa Northern Ireland Open.

Ardglass' Cormac Sharvin is the best of the bunch, one stroke behind South Korea's Minkyu Kim, tied for second on 10-under thanks to a bogey-free, six-under 65.

Kim added a 67 to his opening 64 to lead on 11-under par from Sharvin Denmark's Mark Flindt Haastrup (66), Wales' Stuart Manley (68) and France's Victor Perez (64).

Clandeboye's Jonny Caldwell is the next best of the home brigade, just three off the lead, tied for ninth on eight under after a 66 with Ballymena's Dermot McElroy (67) tied 22nd on four-under.

Meanwhile, Limerick's Tim Rice closed with a best-of-the-day, six-under 66 to clinch PGA EuroPro Tour's "FORE" Business Championship at East Sussex National Golf Resort & Spa.

Rice (41) started the day five shots behind leader Matt Cort, but he stormed him in 32 with a birdie at the last to win by one stroke on 11-under par from Hugo Dobson.

Mount Juliet's Luke Donnelly shot 74 for his career-best finish of 15th.

On the Staysure Tour, Brendan McGovern shot a three under 69 to share second with Miguel Angel Martin, just a shot behind leader Phillip Price in the VTB Russian Open at Moscow Country Club.

Ronan Rafferty is tied fourth after a 70.

Nordea Masters, Live, Sky Sports Golf, 12.0

Wyndham Championship, Live, Sky Sports Golf, 6.0pm

