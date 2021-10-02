Shane Lowry and John Murphy tied for second place after sublime third rounds

Shane Lowry during day three of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews

Shane Lowry and John Murphy both carded fine 67s to shoot themselves into contention going into the final round of the Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews.

Lowry’s round of five-under was the same as what he shot yesterday as the Offalyman bounced back from a sluggish first round less than a week after the emotions of a Ryder Cup defeat.

Danny Willett leads on -14 with Lowry and Murphy alongside Tyrrell Hatton and Richard Bland on -11.

“There’s a bit of a fatigue alright,” said Lowry afterwards.

“It’s a bit of a comedown from last week but it’s still a big tournament in its own right.

“I’m a competitor, I’m a competitive person, and when I come and play, I want to do well.

“I’m out there giving it my all. I managed to play some nice golf over the last three days and I’m a good position going into tomorrow and I’m looking forward to it.

“I shot level par on the back nine with a bad bogey on 10. I would have taken that standing on the 10th tee. The rain started to come in, it was quite cold out there, and the ball was going nowhere.

“I’m able to deal with it, I’m able to do it. I hit some nice shots, gave myself a couple of chances. I’m disappointed that I didn’t hole that one on the last but I’m very happy with my day’s work.”

Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, turns 34 on Sunday and after battling some torrential rain during round three at the Old Course, he will take a three-shot lead into the final day in Scotland at 14 under.

Willett was a Ryder Cup player the year he won the green jacket but then dropped down to 462nd in the world before winning two of the European Tours elite Rolex Series events in 2018 and 2019.

This season has seen him struggle with Covid-19, wisdom teeth, appendicitis and a hernia, and he has once again dropped down the rankings to world number 170.

But after making three birdies in favourable conditions on the front nine and then three more battling wind and rain on the way home, he could be set to once again complete a remarkable comeback.

“Early on we had a decent bit of wind. Downwind you always feel like you should take some of your chances,” said Willett.

“You need to drive it close and as soon as you get on the 12th tee you know you’ve got pretty tough conditions coming straight into the wind on them last six holes.

“But we played them in two under so we’re gaining – really hit it good on them last six and gained a lot of shots coming in doing that.”

Additional reporting by PA